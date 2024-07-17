Securing growth will be the "fundamental mission" of Sir Keir Starmer's government, the King told MPs and Lords as he read out the legislative agenda of the new Labour administration.
The party's programme for the next year will be "mission led and based upon the principles of security, fairness and opportunity for all," the monarch added.
There were 39 Bills announced in the King's speech, of those 23 will apply in whole or part north of the border, the Scotland Office said.
This includes some of the measures in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill which should give the UK Government more power to bypass red tape to make way for developments.
While plans to nationalise rail companies will mostly be geared towards franchises in England and Wales, it will have an impact on cross-border services and would, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said, "ensure that ScotRail is kept in public hands."
He described the legislative programme as "bold and ambitious," but the SNP said it was "timid."
There was more information on Great British Energy in the King's Speech, with the government clarifying that the party's flagship state-owned firm would be an energy production company rather than solely an investment vehicle.
The company will be headquartered in Scotland and will, “own, manage and operate clean power projects”.
The pledge is one of the key planks in Labour's bid to grow the economy.
Another is the bid to try and legislate for stability, by removing the ability of ministers to freewheel when it comes to tax and spending.
The new Bill - designed to avoid a rerun of Liz Truss’s 2022 mini-budget - will give the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) new powers to scrutinise and publish a financial forecast of any “significant and permanent tax and spending changes” by the Government.
Labour described the new Bill as a “fiscal lock”, adding that it would “prevent significant uncosted measures from being announced without sufficient scrutiny to mitigate the impact on the public finances”.
The King said in his speech: “Stability will be the cornerstone of my Government’s economic policy and every decision will be consistent with its fiscal rules.”
Other Bills in the speech include plans for a National Wealth Fund "to invest in the industries and jobs of the future," and new workers' rights legislation.
The "new deal for working people" will make maternity pay and sick pay available to people from day one of their employment and ban exploitative zero-hour contracts.
There was also legislation on reforming the House of Lords, with hereditary peers abolished.
An official briefing paper on the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill said that in the 21st century, there should not be almost 100 places reserved for individuals born into certain families, with the seats effectively reserved for men.
Delivering the King’s Speech in the House of Lords, Charles indicated there would be changes at the other end of Parliament too.
A “modernisation committee” of the House of Commons will be tasked with “driving up standards, improving work practices and reforming procedures”.
He also said the Government would “strengthen the integrity of elections and encourage wide participation in the democratic process”.
Speaking after the monarch addressed MPs and Lords, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the goverment's legislative agenda would "deliver for all four nations of the UK and all four corners of Scotland. "
He added: “We have a bold and ambitious legislative programme which will ensure we deliver on our mandate.
“Our plans will deliver growth and jobs for our economy."
He added: “We have been clear that we want to reset our relationship with the Scottish Government, and to work together to deliver better outcomes for people."
“We promised change. This King’s speech demonstrates we are rolling up our sleeves and delivering that change," he added.
However, the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said Sir Keir had "failed his first test in government."
He added: "This timid legislative programme is a missed opportunity that failed to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised."
He added: "For Scotland, there was no plan to deliver the maximum devolution that Labour promised during the independence referendum and, despite promising to abolish the House of Lords for more than a century, they are only planning to tinker around the edges."
More to follow...
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel