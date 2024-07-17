Of the 39 Bills and draft Bills in the King’s Speech, 23 apply in whole or part to Scotland, the Scotland Office said, including legislation on GB Energy and the creation of a National Wealth Fund.
Speaking after the monarch addressed MPs and Lords, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the goverment's legislative agenda would "deliver for all four nations of the UK and all four corners of Scotland. "
He added: “We have a bold and ambitious legislative programme which will ensure we deliver on our mandate.
“Our plans will deliver growth and jobs for our economy.
"It will establish GB Energy, a publicly owned energy generation company which will create jobs and cut bills for good, and establish a National Wealth Fund to invest in the industries and jobs of the future.
“The King’s Speech also delivers the biggest transfer of power towards working people in a generation, with new rights on sick pay and redundancy, and better pay.
"It will ban exploitative zero hour contracts and increase the minimum wage to a real living wage. A better deal for working people, with less insecurity and more money in their pockets, is the first step towards reducing poverty in Scotland and across the UK.
“We have been clear that we want to reset our relationship with the Scottish Government, and to work together to deliver better outcomes for people."
“We promised change. This King’s speech demonstrates we are rolling up our sleeves and delivering that change," he added.
However, the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn described the speech as "timid." He said Sir Keir had "failed his first test in government."
He added: "This timid legislative programme is a missed opportunity that failed to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised.
"People in Scotland voted for clear and substantial change at Westminster, and the Labour government was handed a huge mandate to deliver it, so it's bitterly disappointing that they have thrown that opportunity away."
He added: "For Scotland, there was no plan to deliver the maximum devolution that Labour promised during the independence referendum and, despite promising to abolish the House of Lords for more than a century, they are only planning to tinker around the edges.
"The SNP will work with the Labour government, wherever possible, to deliver the best outcomes for Scotland - but where that change isn't forthcoming we will hold them to account."
***
Bill which will apply in Scotland:
National Wealth Fund Bill
Pensions Schemes Bill
Planning and Infrastructure Bill [some measures]
Employment Rights Bill
Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill
Railways Bill
Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill
Product Safety and Metrology Bill
Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill
Armed Forces Commissioner Bill
Digital Information and Smart Data Bill
Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill
Great British Energy Bill
Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue support Mechanism) Bill
Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill [Reintroduced]
Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill
Tobacco and Vapes Bill [Reintroduced]
Hillsborough Law [Public Candour] Bill
House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill
Cyber Security and Resilience Bill
Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill
Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill
Budget Responsibility Bill
Bills which do NOT apply to Scotland:
English Devolution Bill
Better Busses Bill
Arbitration Bill (Law Commission) Bill
High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill [CARRYOVER BILL]
The Crown Estate Bill
Water (Special Measures) Bill
Crime and Policing Bill
Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill
Children’s Wellbeing Bill
Skills England Bill
Renters Rights Bill
Football Governance Bill
Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill
Draft Conversion Practices Bill
Mental Health Bill
Holocaust Memorial Bill [CARRYOVER BILL]
