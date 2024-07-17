He added: “We have a bold and ambitious legislative programme which will ensure we deliver on our mandate.

“Our plans will deliver growth and jobs for our economy.

"It will establish GB Energy, a publicly owned energy generation company which will create jobs and cut bills for good, and establish a National Wealth Fund to invest in the industries and jobs of the future.

“The King’s Speech also delivers the biggest transfer of power towards working people in a generation, with new rights on sick pay and redundancy, and better pay.

"It will ban exploitative zero hour contracts and increase the minimum wage to a real living wage. A better deal for working people, with less insecurity and more money in their pockets, is the first step towards reducing poverty in Scotland and across the UK.

“We have been clear that we want to reset our relationship with the Scottish Government, and to work together to deliver better outcomes for people."

“We promised change. This King’s speech demonstrates we are rolling up our sleeves and delivering that change," he added.

However, the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn described the speech as "timid." He said Sir Keir had "failed his first test in government."

He added: "This timid legislative programme is a missed opportunity that failed to deliver the change that people in Scotland were promised.

"People in Scotland voted for clear and substantial change at Westminster, and the Labour government was handed a huge mandate to deliver it, so it's bitterly disappointing that they have thrown that opportunity away."

He added: "For Scotland, there was no plan to deliver the maximum devolution that Labour promised during the independence referendum and, despite promising to abolish the House of Lords for more than a century, they are only planning to tinker around the edges.

"The SNP will work with the Labour government, wherever possible, to deliver the best outcomes for Scotland - but where that change isn't forthcoming we will hold them to account."

***

Bill which will apply in Scotland:

National Wealth Fund Bill

Pensions Schemes Bill

Planning and Infrastructure Bill [some measures]

Employment Rights Bill

Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill

Railways Bill

Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill

Product Safety and Metrology Bill

Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill

Armed Forces Commissioner Bill

Digital Information and Smart Data Bill

Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill

Great British Energy Bill

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue support Mechanism) Bill

Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill [Reintroduced]

Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill

Tobacco and Vapes Bill [Reintroduced]

Hillsborough Law [Public Candour] Bill

House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill

Cyber Security and Resilience Bill

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill

Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill

Budget Responsibility Bill

Bills which do NOT apply to Scotland:

English Devolution Bill

Better Busses Bill

Arbitration Bill (Law Commission) Bill

High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill [CARRYOVER BILL]

The Crown Estate Bill

Water (Special Measures) Bill

Crime and Policing Bill

Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill

Children’s Wellbeing Bill

Skills England Bill

Renters Rights Bill

Football Governance Bill

Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill

Draft Conversion Practices Bill

Mental Health Bill

Holocaust Memorial Bill [CARRYOVER BILL]