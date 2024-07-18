Permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s historic Port of Leith, the ship is a five-star hotel and home to The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar which holds two AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

Toomey said: “I’m delighted to be working alongside Fingal’s excellent Galley Team to present these special three nights of dining experiences for both non-residents and the hotel’s overnight guests.

“We’ve carefully selected the finest quality Scottish produce to create a menu that is bursting with seasonal flavours and complements the classic setting of this world-class dining destination.”

Born and trained in South Africa, Chef Conor inherited his passion for food from his mother, who was a chef, and his grandfather, who was a hotelier.

He has over 20 years of culinary experience, including senior roles at a number of Michelin star restaurants around the UK.

Pictured: Fingal is permanently berthed in Edinburgh's Port of Leith (Image: ©Helen Pugh Photography)

Within just six months of launching Edinburgh restaurant Condita in 2019, the chef was awarded his first Michelin star and at the time was one of only three South African chefs to achieve this prestigious accolade.

Chef Toomey’s specially curated set dinner menu will feature dishes including tartlet of Fingal smoked salmon belly, taramasalata, and dashi keta.

Poached East Coast lobster, pickled kohlrabi and claw dumpling, rouille, and bouillabaisse will be served as the starter; followed by a main course including mead-brined Creedy Carver duck, laminated potato, and smoked golden beetroot purée and duck fat crumpet.

Dessert will be a mille-feuille of caramelised apple, roasted hazelnut, kouign amann pastry, and crème fraîche ice cream.

Pictured: Chef Toomey has 'carefully selected the finest quality Scottish produce' (Image: ©Helen Pugh Photography)

Mark Alston, executive chef for Fingal and her sister ship, The Royal Yacht Britannia, said: “Conor is a highly respected chef in Edinburgh, the rest of Scotland and beyond, so it’s a real pleasure to invite him aboard Fingal for this unique fine dining experience.

“Our restaurant guests will get the chance to appreciate the Michelin star quality of Conor’s cooking in the relaxed setting of our award-winning Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar.

“With all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance, Fingal provides a classic setting for diners to enjoy some truly memorable culinary events with Conor and our Galley Team this August.”

Chef Conor Toomey’s set dinner menu on board Fingal is available between 6pm and 8.30pm on August 23, 24 and 25 only, priced from £95 per person. A paired wine menu is also available.

