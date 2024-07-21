Nicknamed ‘the Flying Scotsman’, Eric Liddell’s remarkable story reached global audiences through the 1981 Oscar-winning film ‘Chariots of Fire’. This exhibition offers a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the life and legacy of the 1924 Olympic champion.

Artist Tania Kovats (Image: free)

SEAMARKS

27 July-2 November. Entry free. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.

Artist Tania Kovats’ ongoing series entitled SEAMARKS has been expanded with the creation of a new tapestry by Dovecot Studios. The artists presents the passing of time as well as the meditative qualities of weaving and drawing.

INTERSECTION

27 July-10 November. Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP

This exhibition combines objects, places and scenes from Ade Adesina’s African roots, British culture and encounters whilst travelling into visually captivating landscapes. Adesani’s exhibitions explores the new processes he has experimented with such as screenprinting, lithograph as well as relief printing and sculptural installations.

Scott Myles (Image: free)

Head in a Bell

27 July-23 February. Entry free. Gallery of Modern Art, Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH

Head in a Bell is a new exhibition of painting, sculpture, print, moving image and sound by Scott Myles through which the artist examines ideas of exchange and circulation. All the works on display invite visitors to consider unseen aspects of our institutions, forms of organisation, companionship and the climate emergency.

Stories of the Unseen

27 July-10 November. Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh EH3 9FP

A presentation of work from photographer and visual artist Tayo Adekunle explores issues surrounding race, gender and sexuality as well as racial and colonial history. It’s predominantly portraiture and self-portraiture on display in this exhibition that centre around reworking tropes and narratives about black people and black culture.

Plume

27-28 July. Entry free. 105 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, EH6 8NP

Plume is a multimedia exploration of ritualised idolatry and the perils of human folly and expectation told through the lens of imagined folklore. Emily Weaver is a multimedia visual artist who combines a bold colour palette with elements of screen printing, drawing and textil sculpture.

Scottish Mission Book Depot Keta

27 July-30 September. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh, EH8 9YL

The most significant exploration of El Anatsui’s practice ever staged in the UK is on display in Edinburgh. The exhibition opens with a monumental new work made specifically for Talbot Rice Gallery and journeys through a selection of Anatsui’s iconic large-scale sculptural wall hangings made with reclaimed metal from the bottling industry in Ghana and Nigeria.

Moth Soup: A Reanimation of Imagination

27 July-3 August. Entry free. Perth Creative Exchange, Stormont Street, PH1 5NW

Moth Soup features an imaginative installation of hand cranked boxes, silver plated spoons, film and animated moths. This project is an ongoing investigation and intervention of hyperactivity and explores attention capitalism, boredom and ecologies of imagination.

There is a Single Wild Tree Standing and We Sing Again

27 July-12 August. Entry free. The Briggait, 141 Bridgegate, G1 5HZ

The title of this exhibition is derived from Peter Nada’s book ‘A Book of Memories’ and his interviews. The works on show are inspired by Nada’s depiction of a village where, on hot summer nights, villagers gather under a wild pear tree to converse and sing. The paintings presented in this show seek to revive the sense of unity and shared storytelling.

Equinox

27 July-4 August. Entry free. Dundas Street Gallery, 6A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ

Contemporary Edinburgh artist Davy Macdonald celebrates his 15th annual solo exhibition with a stunning new collection of abstract, conceptual and figurative oil paintings. Over the past decade or so, Macdonald has developed his own very distinctive aesthetic, criss-crossing genres with surreal and sensual, dramatic and dreamlike vision.

