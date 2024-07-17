Pictured: Martin Thliveros has returned to One Devonshire Gardens (Image: Tim Winter)

He said: “One Devonshire Gardens feels like coming home and it's a privilege to now lead the kitchen in one of Glasgow's most prestigious establishments.

“I'm excited about bringing a fresh perspective to our menu and building on the hotel's renowned reputation for excellence”.

Drawing on his Mediterranean heritage, Thliveros prioritises the use of fresh, seasonal ingredients, a principle that forms the foundation of his cooking philosophy.

Pictured: Thliveros has introduced a new tasting menu experience (Image: Hotel Du Vin)

The new tasting menu allows guests to curate their own five-course meal by selecting dishes from the a la carte section.

Wine flights, featuring selections from the hotel's extensive cellar, can also be added to complement each course.

Read more:

Thliveros continued: “My goal is to create bespoke dining experiences for our guests which highlights the best of Scottish produce.

“When I dine out, I often struggle to decide what to choose from the menu and I always want to try a few different dishes.

“That's why we've launched a new tasting menu.

“I'm thrilled about introducing this personal touch, ensuring every occasion is both special and unique.”

Pictured: One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow's West End holds 3-AA Rosettes (Image: Hotel Du Vin)

Before his return to One Devonshire Gardens, Thilveros worked at some of Scotland’s most celebrated restaurants including Cameron House and until last summer ran his own venture, Monadh Kitchen.

Launched in 2017, Monadh Kitchen received widespread critical acclaim and a Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide before unforeseen challenges related to the cost of living crisis forced its closure.

Of the new appointment at One Devonshire Gardens, general manager, David Barkley said: “We are incredibly excited to have Martin Thliveros leading our kitchen brigade here at One Devonshire Gardens.

“Martin's dishes use the absolute best local produce, which he combines with a seasonally driven approach, producing exceptional dishes with fantastic flavour all year-round.

“I am confident that with his extensive experience and dedication to crafting one-of-a-kind experiences, Martin's appointment will bring an exciting new chapter to The Restaurant and help ensure One Devonshire Gardens remains a top destination for dining in Glasgow.”