A new head chef has been announced for one of Glasgow’s leading restaurants.
Following the departure of Gary Townsend earlier this year, Martin Thliveros has taken charge of the kitchen team at the 3-AA Rosette One Devonshire Gardens where he has introduced a unique tasting menu concept.
He said: “One Devonshire Gardens feels like coming home and it's a privilege to now lead the kitchen in one of Glasgow's most prestigious establishments.
“I'm excited about bringing a fresh perspective to our menu and building on the hotel's renowned reputation for excellence”.
Drawing on his Mediterranean heritage, Thliveros prioritises the use of fresh, seasonal ingredients, a principle that forms the foundation of his cooking philosophy.
The new tasting menu allows guests to curate their own five-course meal by selecting dishes from the a la carte section.
Wine flights, featuring selections from the hotel's extensive cellar, can also be added to complement each course.
Read more:
-
Inside the only Scottish bar to be nominated for British Interior Design Award
-
Team behind Ox and Finch and Ka Pao to launch new Glasgow Restaurant
-
When you need an impressive dinner, try this hot smoked salmon risotto
Thliveros continued: “My goal is to create bespoke dining experiences for our guests which highlights the best of Scottish produce.
“When I dine out, I often struggle to decide what to choose from the menu and I always want to try a few different dishes.
“That's why we've launched a new tasting menu.
“I'm thrilled about introducing this personal touch, ensuring every occasion is both special and unique.”
Before his return to One Devonshire Gardens, Thilveros worked at some of Scotland’s most celebrated restaurants including Cameron House and until last summer ran his own venture, Monadh Kitchen.
Launched in 2017, Monadh Kitchen received widespread critical acclaim and a Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide before unforeseen challenges related to the cost of living crisis forced its closure.
Of the new appointment at One Devonshire Gardens, general manager, David Barkley said: “We are incredibly excited to have Martin Thliveros leading our kitchen brigade here at One Devonshire Gardens.
“Martin's dishes use the absolute best local produce, which he combines with a seasonally driven approach, producing exceptional dishes with fantastic flavour all year-round.
“I am confident that with his extensive experience and dedication to crafting one-of-a-kind experiences, Martin's appointment will bring an exciting new chapter to The Restaurant and help ensure One Devonshire Gardens remains a top destination for dining in Glasgow.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here