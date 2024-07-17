Jonathan is thought to be the tenth young person to kill himself in Polmont since 2012.

His death came days after the Fatal Accident Inquiry into the suicide of 20–year-old Jack McKenzie heard he had hanged himself from a recognised ligature point within his cell in the jail in September 2021.

McKenzie had been on remand for eight months on charges of rape and sexual assault, which he denied, and had been confined to his cell under Rule 95, a disciplinary measure taken in relation to suspected drugs use.

Earlier in the year, a joint FAI was held into the deaths of William Lindsay and Katie Allan, 21. Katie killed herself in June 2018, three months into a 16-month sentence for dangerous driving while over the drink-drive limit.

She was jailed despite the family of the teenager she hit and injured asking for her to be given a community sentence. Her parents Linda and Stuart Allan say she had been bullied over her loss of her hair due to alopecia and that her distress should have led her to have been placed on Talk to Me, the Scottish Prison Service’s (SPS) suicide prevention strategy.

William killed himself within 72 hours of arriving within Polmont in October 2018. The FAI heard he had been placed on Talk To Me and 30-minute observations after prison officers were told he was a suicide risk but was taken off the following morning after a five-minute case conference.

News of Jonathan’s suicide emerged hours after the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) was incorporated into Scots law. His death also comes three months after the Children (Care and Justice) (Scotland) Act was passed. It received Royal Assent in June. The Act is supposed to ensure all under-18s accused or convicted of serious offences are sent to secure units instead of Polmont. But the timescale for enacting it is at the discretion of Scottish Ministers, and the provisions have not yet been enforced. The number of under-18s in Polmont has risen from two in November to nine today.

Before the new legislation was passed, children aged between 16 and 18 on Compulsory Supervision Orders would be dealt with through the children’s hearing system and detained in secure units, but children aged between 16 and 18 who were not on Compulsory Supervision Orders could be still be sent to Polmont by sheriffs (though they were not compelled to do so). The legislation is designed to close that gap.

It is understood Jonathan Beadle was not on a Compulsory Supervision Order but had nonetheless spent several months in a secure unit before a sheriff took the decision to send him to Polmont.

Sources within the care system insist Scotland’s four secure units, which have a combined total of 78 places, were ready to take these children and that work had been going on in preparing those still in Polmont for their transition.

But there is much anger about the pace of progress and delays in implementation.

Karyn McCluskey, Chief Executive of Community Justice Scotland, said: The loss of a child is unimaginable. The parents and friends of this young person must be in complete torment, I cannot begin to imagine their pain.

“Children require specialised and intensive care, we know that secure care is the safer, therapeutic environment for them. Our prisons are passive receivers of people, they get no choice about who enters their doors. They know that too many young lives have been lost. A huge amount of effort over a number of years has resulted in much lower numbers of young people in custody, but those who remain seem to have lost their visibility and, despite best intentions, the number is increasing.

“Change should have happened long before now, but things never really happen too fast they happen too slow, legislative change takes time to come into effect, but this issue is not about the need for more legislation, it is much more to do with how we regard young people and, in particular, those who come into conflict with the law – the system prioritises process over purpose.

Katie Allan’s mum and dad Linda and Stuart Allan have spent the last six years campaigning for changes to the criminal justice system to prevent more deaths.

“Last night, when we heard, all we could think about was this boy’s family going through what we went through on June 4, 2018, getting that knock at the door,” Linda said.

“I think, for us, the worst thing has been sitting through the FAI hearing evidence from senior managers saying ‘everything has changed, this would not happen now,’ while knowing that it hasn’t changed, and that it was likely to happen again.”

Linda said she was shocked news of the suicide had emerged on the day the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) had been incorporated into Scots law and questioned why it had taken so long for under-18s to be removed from Polmont.

“There is no excuse to have children in Polmont today,” she said. “I don’t think that’s the responsibility of the sheriffs, it’s the responsibility of the Scottish government.”

An SPS spokesperson said: “Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual.

“Following the death of someone in our care, Police Scotland are advised, and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Fatal Accident Inquiries are held in due course.”