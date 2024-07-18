Tenants will include Briggs Equipment, after the engineering services and asset management specialist agreed a multi-year deal at the site.

Briggs’ group managing director Pete Jones said: “Over recent years, we have worked hard to build our presence within Scotland’s materials handling sector. The new centre in East Kilbride is another significant milestone for our group, bringing our products and services to a wider customer base in Scotland.

“This expansion demonstrates our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality materials handling equipment and services in the region. We are excited about the opportunities this new location will bring and look forward to strengthening our relationships with our Scottish customers.”

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: "The successful completion of this project brings positive news and we are thrilled to welcome Briggs Equipment to Langlands.

"This pre-let marks an exciting chapter for both our property and the Briggs' operations. Our state-of-the-art facility, built to the highest specifications and environmental standards, offers the ideal space for growth and efficiency. We look forward to a successful and long-lasting partnership with Briggs.”

Langlands Commercial Park is located within the Kelvin South and Langlands industrial areas of East Kilbride, next to the Sainsbury’s logistics facility. The site fronts on to the A726 Strathaven Road, with close links to the main motorway network serving central Scotland and beyond.

Briggs moves into the third phase of speculative development at Langlands by Knight. The new building is adjacent to phase one, a 10-unit trade counter facility, which is fully let and phase four, a 24,015 sq ft industrial unit that was sold to Corney and Barrow last year.

Scott McPherson, senior surveyor at JLL said: “We are delighted to have successfully secured this deal. Knight has established a strong reputation for developing high-quality units, and this pre-let is a testament to their excellence in a market where such premium properties are scarce.”