The evidence included a red kite found poisoned with an insecticide in 2021 near to a lapwing bait on land managed by the estate and another being shot on the estate last year.

A spokesman for the estate said it is considering appealing against the decision and “emphatically denies involvement in any way with – or would condone – the killing of protected bird species”.

General licences allow landowners to carry out control of common species of wild birds, such as crows and magpies, to protect crops or livestock, without the need to apply for an individual licence.

Donald Fraser, NatureScot’s head of wildlife management, said: “We have decided, in discussion with Police Scotland, to suspend the use of general licences on this property for three years until March 2027, given the persecution of red kites which has taken place on Lochindorb Estate and on neighbouring land managed by them at the time of the incident.

“NatureScot is committed to using all the tools we have available to tackle wildlife crime. This measure will help to protect wild birds in the area, while still allowing necessary land management activities to take place.

“We believe this is a proportionate response to protect wild birds in the area and prevent further wildlife crime. We will continue to work closely with Police Scotland and consider information they provide on cases which may warrant restricting general licences.

“The estate may still apply for individual licences; however, these will be subject to enhanced record-keeping and reporting requirements and will be closely monitored to ensure adherence with licence conditions.”

A spokesman for Lochindorb Estate said they are considering an appeal against the decision.

He said: “We are extremely disappointed by the decision to restrict the use of general licences as part of our land management operations.

“The estate emphatically denies involvement in any way with – or would condone – the killing of protected bird species.

“NatureScot itself makes clear that restriction of general licences does not imply responsibility for the commission of crimes on individuals and we are actively considering an appeal against the decision.

“The decision revolves around two incidents, one four years ago and one more than a year ago, and investigations were carried out by the police and the estate at the time.

“NatureScot has acknowledged that the estate has systems, protocols and training in place for estate gamekeepers in respect to wildlife management and the law.

“The estate is home to a large array of wildlife. There are significant wild bird numbers on and around the estate including ground nesting birds and also a very large number of raptor species including red kites, harriers, buzzards, ospreys and kestrels. Bird watching is a popular and frequent activity on the estate.

“General licence restriction does not preclude the estate from applying for individual licences to enable the conservation of breeding wild birds on the estate.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA), which represents wildlife managers, said: “We cannot comment on individual instances because we don’t know the circumstances of the case. We have not been involved in discussions at any stage.

“What we can say is that the SGA has a no tolerance policy of wildlife crime and, as an organisation, acts accordingly. We have removed 11 members in the last decade where there have been wildlife crime-related convictions involving members. That policy will continue.”