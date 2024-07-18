Having raised initial start-up funding from Interface, Mr McCrorie has now secured a six-figure funding boost from a Middle Eastern investor with interests in astronomical observatories, and is already talking to other potential investors around the world, Harper Macleod revealed.

Mr McCrorie is also exploring partnerships with camera and telescope companies – looking at how the platform could be integrated into new equipment.

He is targeting more than 500,000 subscribers in the first year and believes there is a global audience for the platform running into the tens of millions.

Mr McCrorie sees this audience as consisting of three types of member: early users with smartphone cameras, those using entry-level smart telescopes, and experienced astrophotographers.

He aims to use the funding to “further develop the platform and app and grow a small team of community managers”, Harper Macleod said.

The law firm added: “Given the global nature of his target subscribers, the team is likely to be specialists from anywhere in the world.”

Harper Macleod said: “The inspiration for the image-sharing platform came after Tom received a telescope for his birthday.

“Combining his new-found passion with his technical and creative design background, Tom published a book of his lunar images, which was well-received by the astronomical community and quickly sold out from its first print run. Recognising the commercial opportunity, and further applying his design skills, Tom wanted to create a social media platform which would allow other astronomers and astrophotographers to share high-resolution versions of their images.”

It added: “Tom tested the platform for 18 months, and believes there is a global market for an image-sharing platform which draws on the attraction and usability of major sites such as Instagram, but without the advertising or algorithm-fed content.

“The strong community aspect to astronomy and astrophotography is embedded into the new platform. Members pay an annual subscription which allows them to view high-quality images and engage with other users.”

Mr McCrorie said: “Having extensively tested the platform with the community, Picastro combines everything that is good about the well-known social platforms but is tailored for those with an interest in astronomy and astrophotography and a range of skill levels.

“Social media has changed the world in terms of sharing information and allowing communities to come together, but there is a lot not to be liked, such as the constant bombardment of advertising and what the platforms think you’ll like. Picastro has been created very much for the community, and will be curated by its members.

“Maybe it’s the child-borne fascination with what’s out there beyond the stars, but there is a global passion for astronomy.”

Paula Skinner, Harper Macleod partner and head of the firm’s entrepreneurial team, said: “Some of the best new businesses are born from an owner’s personal passion.

"Tom has combined some of the best bits of social media with his love and skill for astrophotography, to create a new platform which has truly global appeal. He is also drawing on Scotland’s growing international standing in the space sector, harnessing the experience of an established network to reach global investors and subscribers.”