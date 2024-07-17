Announcing the news on social media this morning, the team at the cocktail bar thanked its customers and staff for their support over more than two decades.

A statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after nearly a quarter of a century, the Lab will be closing it's doors for the very last time this Saturday, the 20th of July.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers and staff, past and present. Without you, it wouldn't have been possible.

"For those of you not able to say a final goodbye, we will ,in due course, organise a wee night out at a venue still to be decided to raise a glass to the Lab and share our happy and sad memories."

There have since been over 100 comments and reactions to the post as customers shared fond memories of visits over the years.

One said: "Absolutely one of the best pubs in Glasgow, so sad to read this news.

"Many great days and nights spent in The Lab."

Another added: "I'm absolutely gutted.

"One of the friendliest and brilliant bars in town one of my favourite haunts,

"I’ll miss it and the staff loads."

The Lab is described by its owners as a "hidden oasis in the heart of the city" with a hidden beer garden.

At night, the venue is known for offering music, cocktails and a selection of 'famous' test tube shots.

Last month, the Herald reported that another prominent Glasgow bar was due to close following more than 20 years on Sauchiehall Street.

Ahead of the closure on Saturday, June 1 a team member said: "It’s been a pleasure Sauchiehall Street.

"Thanks for being sound to us.

"Goodbye."

The Lab is located at 26 Springfield Court in Glasgow.

