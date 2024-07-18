Scottish Enterprise has made a multi-million pound commitment to a plan to develop a life sciences complex in Dundee under an initiative that ministers hope will create 800 jobs in the area.
The development agency has agreed to provide £8 million to support the development of a life sciences innovation hub at the University of Dundee.
The centre will host spin out firms that Scottish Enterprise hopes will be able to capitalise on the strength of the university’s expertise to achieve success in fast-growing global markets.
It is due to open early next year.
Scottish Enterprise said the hub will anchor new high-growth businesses that will enhance Dundee’s reputation as a global leader in health and life sciences research.
READ MORE: Scotland wind energy drive will be hit by UK Government move
The £40m hub will be the centrepiece of the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster project, which Scottish Enterprise has predicted will create around 800 new jobs and bring a financial benefit of more than £190m to the region by 2053.
The Scottish Government agreed to provide £25m support for the cluster under the Tay Cities Region Deal, which was signed in December 2020.
The UK and Scottish Governments agreed to invest up to £150m each under the deal.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said yesterday: “The Scottish Government is committed to growing the life sciences sector, recognising its ability to attract inward investment, generate further growth by supporting spin-off organisations, whilst creating new, high-quality jobs in Scotland.”
She said Scottish Enterprise’s investment would enhance the Tay region’s reputation as a world-leading life sciences hub whilst helping to create 800 new jobs.
The success of the University of Dundee in life sciences has provided a valuable boost for its home city. Dundee has been hit hard by the loss of manufacturing jobs at firms such as Michelin and NCR in recent decades.
READ MORE: Scottish smart watch developer achieves record sales amid strong US interest
The Tay Cities Region Deal website notes the agreement covers an area in which around 490,000 people, or about 10% of Scotland’s population live, but in which growth in output and jobs has lagged the Scottish average.
“The area is generally characterised by a low-wage/no wage economy, where Dundee has the third highest unemployment rate in Scotland,” it says.
The investment that Scottish Enterprise is making in the life sciences hub is in line with the new “missions-based” strategy the organisation has adopted under chief executive Adrian Gillespie.
Scottish Enterprise aims to double the number of scale-up businesses in Scotland over the next ten years by focusing on industries where Scottish businesses have global strengths, including life sciences.
Scottish Enterprise said it had more than doubled its high growth spin-out portfolio in recent years, helping to create 24 companies with potential to scale since 2020.
The organisation noted: “The University of Dundee has benefited from over £2m Scottish Enterprise spin-out funding as part of this activity, creating companies including biotechnology business Tay Therapeutics.”
Seven or more firms spun out of the university have benefited.
Mr Gillespie said “Scotland is internationally renowned for its life sciences excellence and innovation with Dundee being central to this.
READ MORE: Oil services firm to create training academy jobs
“The Hub will enable spinouts to remain close to their parent university at a crucial stage in their development while benefitting from bespoke support to grow, scale and flourish.”
Mr Gillespie said the hub would bring together the kind of globally ambitious innovators and entrepreneurs that could be crucial to the success of Scotland’s economy.
Scottish Enterprise will promote the hub through its international networks to potential inward investors who are keen to collaborate with entrepreneurs and young businesses.
The £8m SE funding for the life sciences hub will be additional to the £25m Scottish Government support for the Biomedical Cluster.
Dr David McBeth, Vice-Principal (Enterprise and Economic Transformation) at the University of Dundee, said: “By providing state-of-the-art facilities for early-stage, high-growth companies in the Health and Life Sciences sector, we will ensure that inventions from the University of Dundee and other universities, colleges and research institutes in the Tay Cities region will remain anchored in Dundee as they grow.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here