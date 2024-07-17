He said he believed the majority of Scots share the party’s “pragmatic values” but had “simply fallen out with our brand and image.”

Mr Greene blamed much of this on the developments south of the border.

“Cummingsgate, Partygate, BettingGate, DDaygate, Rwanda, the two-child cap, the so-called rape clause, the endless gaffes, U-turns, leadership coups and policies over which we had no control and generally no say or sway,” he wrote.

“Every good deed north of the border was cancelled out by a party failure south of it. It can’t go on like this. I for one didn’t get into politics to endlessly apologise for the errors of others," he added.

The comments from the West Scotland MSP come as the Tory Holyrood group searches for a new leader following Douglas Ross's shock announcement during the general election that he would resign from the top job.

The party's management board is due to set out a timetable for the process to replace Mr Ross in the coming days.

Mr Greene is understood to be considering a tilt at the leadership.

A source close to the MSP said he was “monitoring developments and mulling things over, as no contest has been announced.”

Brian Whittle, Stephen Kerr, Meghan Gallacher, Maurice Golden, Murdo Fraser, Liam Kerr, Graham Simpson and Russell Findlay are all thought to be thinking about throwing their hats into the ring.

The contest is on the cusp of turning nasty.

Senior Tory MSPs told The Telegraph that a “cabal” of senior figures within the party who backed Mr Findlay were smearing other potential candidates.

The accusations came after stories appeared in newspapers attacking Ms Gallacher and Mr Greene.

Asked about the claims, Mr Findlay vehemently denied the accusation.

He told the paper: “These needless and malicious anonymous attacks on colleagues, which started before the general election, must stop. It is doing the work of the opposition.

“In the months ahead, we must engage in respectful and positive debate about our future as a party.”

The story about Mr Greene said that he risked being deselected by the North Ayrshire and Arran Conservative and Unionist Association if he tried to stand again as the Tory candidate for Cunninghame North in the 2026 Holyrood election.

David Rocks, the chairman of the North Ayrshire Association, alleged he had not worked as hard in the area as Mr Findlay and Pam Gosal, the other two West Scotland Tory MSPs, and accused him of focusing on “woke issues.”

Something which a source close to Mr Greene rubbished.

Ms Gallacher wrote an article for The Telegraph on Monday about how she believed removing barriers for women was necessary to boost the Scottish economy.

A story appeared in the following day’s Scottish Daily Mail pointing out that she had wrongly suggested in the piece that Holyrood had control over VAT.

It included anonymous quotes from MSPs ridiculing her, including one who said the column raised “significant concerns” about her “grasp of fiscal issues”

She admitted she had made a “typo” error in the piece.

In a message to the Tory WhatsApp group yesterday, obtained by the Daily Mail, Ms Gallacher said: "I don't normally write these sorts of messages, but if any of the MSPs mentioned in the article want to have a chat with me directly I'm always here.

“Open communication is the only way we can work together as a team. I'm disappointed that the civil contest that was promised to ensure future unity has faltered right out the gate.'

Fellow MSP Finlay Carson also told the WhatsApp group: “This is not the way that the fight for 2026 should start. These press stories do not reflect the MSP group that I know.”

In his column for The Herald, Mr Greene said his colleagues needed to give party members and activists “something positive to fight for”.

This, he added, “must start at the top."

“A slap of paint on our front door won’t make it more welcoming to newcomers or old friends; a radical overhaul of our proposition to moderate, sensible, centre right voters and younger people will at least force it ajar.”