Farming
Round-up
By Alec Ross
Lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday averaged 298p/kg or £126/head and sold to £150/head for Dutch Spotted lambs from Chapelton or 318p/kg for Kirranrae.
Well fleshed cast ewes sold well with leaner types meeting some resistance. Trade peaked at £167/head for Texel ewes from Viewfield while tups sold to £159 for a Blue Texel from Ardachie, and mules sold to £133/head for Scotch Mules from Viewhills and for Cheviots from Roan.
A much-improved show of prime lambs at Dumfries yesterday resulted in a stronger trade. Light lambs averaged 312p/kg and sold to £124/head for Suffolks from Maryholm and to the same return for a Texel from Kilpatrick. Heavier sorts averaged 309p/kg and sold to £159 for a Texel from Mansefield Mains, while cast ewes met with demand and peaked at £194 for a Texel from Newmains. And a tup of the same breed sold to £222 for Midtown.
Store lambs at Longtown on Tuesday achieved an outstanding sale average of £93/head, up £19/head on the year with a lot of well bred long-term lambs forward. The sale peaked at £150 for a fantastic pen of Texel cross lambs consigned by regular vendor M Cousin, The Laws Farm, Whitfield. This run of 95 lambs was the highlight of the sale and went on to average £120/head, representing a jump of £22 on the year. And store cattle sold to £1,510 for a Limousin bullock from Hethermill.
Dairy heifers at Ayr on Tuesday peaked at £2,350 for a fresh calved Holstein Friesian from Ditton while heifer calves sold to £550/head for North Biggart. Bull calves sold to £580 from a British Blue from Dinduff and stirks topped at £1,000 for Limousin cross bullocks from Glenlea with heifers from the same vendor selling to £900/head. Prime heifers averaged 305p/kg or £1738/head and sold to 236p/kg and sold to 336p/kg for a Limousin from North Boig.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here