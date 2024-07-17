Union leaders have warned that there could be ‘rubbish piling up in the streets’ after council waste and street cleaning staff voted for strike action in a row over pay.
Leaders of the Unison trade union said waste, recycling and street cleaning workers in 14 council areas across the country had backed industrial action in a ballot.
It comes as part of an ongoing pay dispute with the local government body Cosla, and other unions are also having mandates for strikes.
Cosla insisted it is a ‘strong offer’ that has been proposed to workers and was at the edge of what local authorities could offer.
It had proposed an 18-month deal which would give council staff a 2.2% uplift from April this year, with a further 2% hike in October.
But in the wake of the ballot, which comes after similar votes by members of the GMB and Unite trade unions, Unison called on Cosla to get back round the table.
David O’Connor, head of local government at Unison Scotland, said: “Council workers deserve a wage that reflects their essential roles.
“With over 95% of those voting saying they are ready to take industrial action, it demonstrates how they feel, not only about the pay offer, but how undervalued they are feeling generally.”
With the union balloting staff in schools next week, Mr O’Connor continued: “If they vote to strike, then schools will also be closing in September.
“Cosla and the Scottish Government have to understand the anger amongst local government workers. They feel let down. The only way they can get government to listen is to threaten strike action.”
Colette Hunter, the chair of Unison Scotland’s local government committee, said: “This is a significant vote. Large parts of Scotland are weeks away from bins not being collected and rubbish piling up in the streets.
“Council staff are angry about the way they’ve been treated over the last decade.”
She continued: “No-one wants to go on strike, it is always a last resort. But, local government workers have firmly rejected Cosla’s offer.
“They are simply asking for a pay deal that addresses below-inflation pay settlements. These have reduced the value of staff wages by a quarter over the past 14 years. Cosla needs to get back around the table with us.”
Unison said the results of its ballot gave it a mandate for strike action in: Clackmannanshire Council, Dumfries and Galloway Council, East Ayrshire Council, East Lothian Council, East Renfrewshire Council, Fife Council, Glasgow City Council, Inverclyde Council, Midlothian Council, North Lanarkshire Council, Perth & Kinross Council, South Lanarkshire Council, Stirling Council and West Lothian Council.
Earlier this month, leaders of the Unite union announced members at 16 of Scotland’s 32 councils have backed strike action in cleaning and waste services in a pay row – with the GMB confirming its members in 13 local authority areas had voted in favour of action.
Cosla, which represents all 32 of Scotland’s councils, has been contacted for comment.
