It said the move will allow it to focus resources behind its spirits and Champagne brands that drive the growth of the business.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The company said in a statement: “The transaction is the result of Pernod Ricard’s continuous assessment of its strategic opportunities, in line with its longstanding policy to deliver sustainable value for its shareholders, employees, clients and partners.

“The transaction includes the sale of a wide portfolio of strongly established international wine brands owned and produced by Pernod Ricard Winemakers, with over 10 million 9Lcs cases annually from three origins including Jacob’s Creek, Orlando and St Hugo from Australia, Stoneleigh, Brancott Estate and Church Road from New Zealand and Campo Viejo, Ysios, Tarsus and Azpilicueta from Spain.

“The business is an integrated platform from vineyard to bottle and includes seven wineries. With this transaction, Pernod Ricard will sell its wine division to a player of global scale, with a route to market solely dedicated to the wine industry. Its wine brands will benefit from the focus required to achieve their potential, reinforce their position, and seize new opportunities around the world.”

The company added that the deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.