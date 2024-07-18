THE owner of Scotch whisky giant Chivas Brothers has sold off an international wine portfolio which includes the big-selling Jacob’s Creek and Campo Viejo brands.
Paris-based Pernod Ricard said the wines, which sell more than 10 million nine-litre cases per year, have been acquired by Australian Wine Holdco Limited (AWL), a consortium of international institutional investors and owner of Accolade Wines.
It said the move will allow it to focus resources behind its spirits and Champagne brands that drive the growth of the business.
READ MORE: Forth Green Freeport reveals its first chief executive
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
The company said in a statement: “The transaction is the result of Pernod Ricard’s continuous assessment of its strategic opportunities, in line with its longstanding policy to deliver sustainable value for its shareholders, employees, clients and partners.
“The transaction includes the sale of a wide portfolio of strongly established international wine brands owned and produced by Pernod Ricard Winemakers, with over 10 million 9Lcs cases annually from three origins including Jacob’s Creek, Orlando and St Hugo from Australia, Stoneleigh, Brancott Estate and Church Road from New Zealand and Campo Viejo, Ysios, Tarsus and Azpilicueta from Spain.
READ MORE: Doubts raised over Tell Sid sale of Royal Bank shares
“The business is an integrated platform from vineyard to bottle and includes seven wineries. With this transaction, Pernod Ricard will sell its wine division to a player of global scale, with a route to market solely dedicated to the wine industry. Its wine brands will benefit from the focus required to achieve their potential, reinforce their position, and seize new opportunities around the world.”
The company added that the deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here