A leading UK Sikh action group has called on the Foreign Secretary to use his first trip to India next week to push for the release of detained British citizen Jagtar Singh Johal.
Mr Johal, from Dumbarton, Scotland, was in Punjab in northern India for his wedding in 2017 when his family said he was arrested and bundled into an unmarked car.
He is said to have been tortured, including with electric shocks, and faces the death penalty as a result of his campaigning for Sikh rights.
Principal adviser of the Sikh Federation UK, Dabinderjit Singh, said his action group has been rallying officials in the newly-appointed Labour Government and staff within the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) to push for Mr Johal’s return to the UK ahead of David Lammy’s visit.
“The visit represents an opportunity to push for Jagtar’s release and return,” Mr Singh said.
Read More:
-
Family of Dumbarton man detained in Indian prison hit out at UK Government
-
Humza Yousaf vows to keep lobbying India for release of jailed Scottish Sikh blogger
-
Brother of British blogger detained in India hopes Cameron can secure release
Mr Singh referenced comments made in 2022 by then-Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who urged then-prime minister Boris Johnson to request Mr Johal’s release.
According to the BBC, Sir Keir wrote: “When a UK national has been so gravely mistreated, with no legal basis, the UK Government must act decisively to negotiate their release.”
In letters reportedly seen by The Guardian, Mr Johnson agreed the Indian government had arbitrarily detained Mr Johal since 2017, however, the UK government did not formally request his return to British soil.
Mr Singh said: “This acknowledgement by the prime minister should have resulted in the UK Government following its own policy of calling for Jagtar’s immediate release and return to the UK as is the case for all British subjects held in arbitrary detention in another country.”
He also said the Sikh Federation UK has written to Mr Lammy to express the “British Sikh community expect better from a Labour Government given the commitments Keir Starmer has given to Jagtar’s family and public statements while in Opposition”.
Mr Singh added: “We have reminded David Lammy of his address to FCDO staff on July 10 when he reiterated, he would ‘stand up for the rule of law at home and abroad’ as without it we cannot have security.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here