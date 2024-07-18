Unemployment has risen and wage growth is slowing in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The non-ministerial department has released its latest quarterly figures on the state of the UK economy, finding that unemployment had risen to 4.4%, up 0.2% from the last quarter and 0.4% over the last 12 months.
In Scotland the unemployment rate was 4.9%, up 0.8% on the last quarter and 1.6% over the past year.
The ONS also provides figures for those who are 'economically inactive', which it defines as "people not in employment who have not been seeking work within the last four weeks and/or are unable to start work within the next two weeks".
For the UK as a whole that figure was 22.1% in the last quarter, a drop of 0.1%, while in Scotland it was 23.3%, up 0.6%.
However, over a 12 month period the UK number rose 0.8%, higher than the 0.4% for Scotland.
In March to May 2024, the highest unemployment rate was in the East Midlands (5.6%) and the lowest was in Northern Ireland (2.0%).
The ONS said average regular earnings growth dropped to 5.7% in the three months to May – down from 6% in the previous three months and the lowest level since the quarter to September 2022.
With Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, regular earnings rose by 3.2%, which is the highest since the three months to August 2021.
The ONS also warned that the employment sector is 'cooling', with 30,000 fewer vacancies at 889,000 in the quarter to June.
Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Earnings growth in cash terms, while remaining relatively strong, is showing signs of slowing again.
“However, with inflation falling, in real terms it is at its highest rate in over two-and-a-half years.
“We continue to see overall some signs of a cooling in the labour market, with the growth in the number of employees on the payroll weakening over the medium term and unemployment gradually increasing.
“The number of job vacancies is down across most sectors, led by retail and hospitality. The total has now been falling for a full two years, though it remains above pre-pandemic levels.”
