Emergency services attended the scene at around 7.30am on Wednesday, 17 July, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tanker was uninjured, with the road closed for police to carry out investigations.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0665 of 17 July, 2024.