Tap On, Tap Off tickets, two-trip, day ticket bundle, week and four-week tickets were to remain the same price for passengers across Greater Glasgow.

However, just a few months later First Bus has announced that it will raise its fares.

The changes will mean the adult two-trip city/local tickets move from £5 to £5.20 (+4%); the adult FirstWeek city/local tickets rise from £20.40 to £22.50 (+10.3%), and the adult First4Week city/local tickets will increase from £61.80 to £70 (13.2%).

The operator said it had previously frozen prices for 16 months but the rises, which are above the current rate of inflation, were necessary due to increasing inflationary pressures related to rising fuel, energy, parts, and labour costs.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director for First Bus Scotland, said: “At a time when other operators and rail were increasing their fares across the board, we chose to freeze our fares across a number of our ticket options earlier in the year as we wanted to absorb the inflationary rises we were experiencing in to benefit our customers.

"Unfortunately, this has reached a level where it is unsustainable and we’re regrettably having to implement a change to those specific fares.

“Like so many other transport providers, we’re facing significant rising costs across our operations, and fare increases reflect that. Nonetheless, we have strived to keep increases to a minimum.

"We have a diverse range of tickets available to customers meaning there is a product to suit everyone’s travel needs.

“Bus remains one of the cheapest, most convenient, and sustainable ways of travelling around Glasgow. Through investment in new electric buses and on-board technology, we’re making great efforts to make it an even more comfortable and environmentally friendly mode of transport for the city.”