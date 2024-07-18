The new hotel will have 164 rooms and suites. Each will have a mini-kitchen in it to offer a ‘home from home’ for guests who stay in the venue in the capital.

It’s based at Drumsheugh Gardens and is a short walk to both Princes Street and Charlotte Square in the heart of the city.

Guests who stay there will have the best of the best in their rooms with a personal Nespresso machine and complimentary capsules, GHD hairdryers, Molton Brown bathroom products as well as dining and working area.

The owners of the hotel, MacTaggart Family & Partners, have Scottish heritage and those roots are a big part of why they wanted to open one in the city.

The hotel is partnering with local businesses around the city too with exclusive offers for local restaraunts, bars and gyms around the capital including the likes of The West End Brasserie, Cairngorm Coffee, Dulse, Kyloe and attractions such as Royal Yacht Brittania, The Real Mary King’s Close and Pickering’s at Summerhall.

David JM Orr, CEO of Resident Hotels Ltd, said “The Resident Edinburgh marks a significant milestone for The Resident brand, many of us in the business and especially our ownership have cherished, deep Scottish roots and a great affinity for Edinburgh and its cultural affluence.

“The guest experience is at the centre of our operation, and we have carefully curated a hotel that is inspired by Edinburgh, Scotland and the people who live here. We are delighted to be able to offer a personal experience for any guest that enters The Resident Edinburgh and equip them with insider knowledge, so they can feel like a resident in Scotland’s vibrant capital.

"I’m looking forward to welcoming guests from September; the afterglow of the Festival will be a perfect time to visit a city that has proven increasingly to appeal throughout the year.”

One of the rooms in the Resident (Image: Resident Hotels)

The Resident Hotel (Image: Resident Hotels)

Gillian Mylles, General Manager of The Resident Edinburgh, said: “I am so excited to be bringing The Resident experience to Edinburgh. The attention to detail in The Resident Edinburgh is impressive. Amenities and services have been diligently considered to offer an exceptional experience for guests in an idyllic setting.

"We will be welcoming guests from all around the world, each visiting the capital for a variety of different reasons, and we have made sure we can cater to any potential need.

“The Resident Edinburgh will be a comforting home away from home. Guests will be able to get involved in the Edinburgh community, learn insider tips from the very best and also have the chance to socialise with other guests. I’m looking forward to our doors opening in September and meeting Edinburgh’s current and new residents”.

The Resident Edinburgh is repurposing and redeveloping the former HMRC office which was first built in the 1960s.