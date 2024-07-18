Tennis legend Billie Jean King said earlier this month that the completion of the centre would be the "best legacy" for Sir Andy Murray, who will retire after this summer's Olympics in Paris.

In the wake of that, the LTA has announced that it will contribute £5m toward the cost of construction.

Scott Lloyd, chief executive, said: “Judy and her family have made an enormous contribution to tennis in Scotland and across Britain.

"We’re proud to be supporting this project which will deliver both a tennis centre of national significance for Scotland, but also an important community facility for the people of Scotland.

"As Andy reaches the final stages of his playing career there are many ways in which British tennis will recognise his achievements and that of his family, but we believe this project will deliver a landmark facility for Dunblane and Scotland that will benefit, as part of Andy’s legacy, generations to come.”

The £37.5 million development, on land between Bridge of Allan and Dunblane, will feature 12 tennis courts and a golf academy. It also includes the creation of a four-star hotel, multi-user sports pitch, museum, visitor centre and 19 houses.

The tennis and golf facility would include six indoor and six outdoor tennis courts; a short golf course with 6 holes, a practice range, putting areas, coaching bays and changing facilities.

It would also feature multisport artificial grass courts, a tennis museum and a café/restaurant with viewing gallery.

Park of Keir

Outdoor developments would include a children’s outdoor adventure park with picnic areas, a 3G football pitch and new walking paths.

Sportscotland – a public body answerable to the Scottish Government – has made a “provisional allocation of up to £5 million in its forward budgeting for the development”.

Opponents have said that the project is a way to gain planning permission for upmarket housing on green belt land.

The plans were initially rejected by Stirling Council and subsequently by a Government-appointed reporter who conducted an enquiry after developers appealed, but the Scottish Government intervened to grant permission for the project to go ahead.

The planning permission granted in principle stipulates that the sports centre has to have been built and be available for use before any of the 19 houses can be constructed.

A section 75 planning obligation was also ordered to commit the developer to making contributions to affordable housing and education provision in the area; establish that no further residential development will be undertaken on the site; and to set out arrangements to ensure that the sports facilities are accessible to the general public and with a pricing structure that ensures the facilities are affordable.

Judy Murray OBE, said: “I’m delighted that the LTA has committed £5m of funding and support to the centre at Dunblane.

"This is a huge investment in Scottish tennis and community sport. I’ve been working closely with Scott Lloyd and the LTA over several years to bring the plans to fruition and we will continue to work in partnership to deliver a legacy for Scotland.

"We're now hopeful that our other partners will commit their support to this important and exciting project, and to invest in other community tennis facilities across the UK."

Andy Murray is the only British man to have won a Grand Slam in the Open Era, triumphing at the US Open and twice at Wimbledon, the only home winner in the men's singles at the All England Club since Fred Perry in 1936.

He also won back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and has been ranked world number one.

Brother Jamie has won seven Grand Slam titles in the doubles and mixed doubles, including two wins at Wimbledon in the latter discipline.

Both men were part of the GB team which won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years in 2015.