Legal firm Thorntons has announced 22 new promotions across its Scottish operations as it continues to expand with two new office openings in the past year.
The promotions include 10 new senior solicitors along as well as legal director and associate appointments. The Dundee-based firm now employs more than 500 people across its 14 offices, including 70 partners.
The latest promotions are within its Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Perth, Inverness and St Andrews operations, and many work on the service and sector teams which offer specialist services.
Thorntons opened its first permanent office in Glasgow a year ago and now employs 30 full-time colleagues at Lomond House on George Square. Its first permanent office in Inverness opened in April of this year.
“We’re extremely proud of all those we have promoted," managing partner Lesley Larg said. "It’s incredibly satisfying to recognise colleagues located across our locations and teams to further strengthen our full service offering for businesses, families and individuals.
“We welcome the positive impact our newly promoted colleagues have had on the firm, and each is a great example of the outstanding career opportunities available at Thorntons.”
The full list of promotions are:
Tayside
- Neil McWilliam (corporate and commercial), legal director
- Iain Buchan (dispute resolution and claims), associate
- Vicki Alexander (commercial real estate), associate
- Daniel McGinn (personal injury), associate
- Rebecca Ellwood (land and rural business), associate
- Baktosch Gillan (dispute resolution and claims), senior solicitor
- Charlotte Cockburn (intellectual property), senior solicitor
- Corah Franco (wills, trusts and estates), senior solicitor
- Hayley Blackman (corporate and commercial), senior solicitor
- Millie Griffiths (wills, trusts and estates), senior solicitor
- Lauren McIntosh (will, trusts and estates), senior solicitor
Inverness
- Sarah Cooper (dispute resolution and claims), associate
Edinburgh
- Robin Dunlop (land and rural business), legal director
- Andrew Sergeant (commercial real estate), associate
- Columban Young-Smith (ventures and innovations), associate
- Hannah Dossett (wills, trusts and estates), associate
- Ollie Hofford (ventures and innovations), senior solicitor
- Cameron Mathieson (land and rural business), senior solicitor
Glasgow
- Iain Boyd (dispute resolution and claims), associate
- Louise Crichton (immigration), associate
- Megan Craig (intellectual property), senior solicitor
- Hannah Grace (corporate and commercial), senior solicitor
