The latest promotions are within its Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Perth, Inverness and St Andrews operations, and many work on the service and sector teams which offer specialist services.

Thorntons opened its first permanent office in Glasgow a year ago and now employs 30 full-time colleagues at Lomond House on George Square. Its first permanent office in Inverness opened in April of this year.

“We’re extremely proud of all those we have promoted," managing partner Lesley Larg said. "It’s incredibly satisfying to recognise colleagues located across our locations and teams to further strengthen our full service offering for businesses, families and individuals.

“We welcome the positive impact our newly promoted colleagues have had on the firm, and each is a great example of the outstanding career opportunities available at Thorntons.”

The full list of promotions are:

Tayside

Neil McWilliam (corporate and commercial), legal director

Iain Buchan (dispute resolution and claims), associate

Vicki Alexander (commercial real estate), associate

Daniel McGinn (personal injury), associate

Rebecca Ellwood (land and rural business), associate

Baktosch Gillan (dispute resolution and claims), senior solicitor

Charlotte Cockburn (intellectual property), senior solicitor

Corah Franco (wills, trusts and estates), senior solicitor

Hayley Blackman (corporate and commercial), senior solicitor

Millie Griffiths (wills, trusts and estates), senior solicitor

Lauren McIntosh (will, trusts and estates), senior solicitor

Inverness

Sarah Cooper (dispute resolution and claims), associate

Edinburgh

Robin Dunlop (land and rural business), legal director

Andrew Sergeant (commercial real estate), associate

Columban Young-Smith (ventures and innovations), associate

Hannah Dossett (wills, trusts and estates), associate

Ollie Hofford (ventures and innovations), senior solicitor

Cameron Mathieson (land and rural business), senior solicitor

Glasgow

Iain Boyd (dispute resolution and claims), associate

Louise Crichton (immigration), associate

Megan Craig (intellectual property), senior solicitor

Hannah Grace (corporate and commercial), senior solicitor

