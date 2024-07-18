The deal for Malcolm Allan came after its owners decided to retire.

Neither the value of the acquisition or Macallan’s investment in Macsween were disclosed.

Macallan declared in a statement that Malcom Allan and Macsween would continue to be run as separate entities.

Maclcolm Allan employs 108 people at its factory in Larbert, while Macsween has 55 staff at Loanhead. A spokesman said Macallan plans to grow both businesses, which will be aided by a strategic review.

Mr Hazeldean and Mr McLelland formed the new business after long and successful careers in the UK food and seafood sectors. Mr Hazeldean began his career at Macrae Food Group, and is a former chairman of biscuit manufacturer Northumbrian Fine Foods. Until 18 months ago he was chairman of Associated Seafoods. Mr McLelland has been a managing director at Macrae Food Group, Superior Foods and Northumbrian Fine Foods.

The duo have been joined on the board of Macallan Food Group by James Macsween, managing director of Macsween of Edinburgh.

Mr Hazeldean, who is the chairman of Macallan Food Group, said: “Acquiring the Malcolm Allan business, alongside our investment in Macsween’s of Edinburgh, brings together two excellent businesses, both having product quality and customer service as their key priorities and core values. Macallan Food Group is backed by a family trust, that makes long-term investments, so the fundamental ethos of the business will not change.

“We will continue to run both businesses as separate entities, utilising synergies where appropriate, but retaining the individual identities and strengths of each organisation. It will be business as usual in the coming months as we implement our 200-day plan, and develop our strategy for the future.”

James Macsween said: “The Macsween family are delighted that the business is part of an ambitious new venture which will enable us to fulfil our strategic growth plans in the future. Both businesses have strong brands in particular sectors of the meat category, and we look forward to working together with the Malcolm Allan team.”

Gordon Allan of Malcom Allan Ltd stated: “Malcolm Allan has been our family business since it was formed by our father in 1954. Having decided to retire, my brother and I wanted to ensure that the new owners would maintain the values, ethos and reputation of our family business after our departure.

“In particular, we want to look after our customers who have enabled us to build our business, and also maintain employment for our employees, many of them having been with us for a very long time. We believe the new owners will maintain our values, and we are confident that we are leaving the business in safe hands. We will help in the handover process to ensure a smooth transition.”