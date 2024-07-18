The former First Minister wrote: "Welcome to the world Liyana Jenin Yousaf, we are in love. Mum and baby are doing well.

"Amal is super excited at becoming a big sister, and Maya is very happy to be the head of our girl gang. We give thanks to God for blessing our family with a new addition.

"Praise be to God."

Welcome to the world Liyana Jenin Yousaf, we are in love. Mum and baby are doing well. Amal is super excited at becoming a big sister, and Maya is very happy to be the head of our girl gang.



We give thanks to God for blessing our family with a new addition.



ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّٰهِ pic.twitter.com/oR0NYsSXKT — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) July 17, 2024

The new arrival is the couple's second child together after four-year-old Amal, and Mr Yousaf is also step-father to 14-year-old Maya.

After sharing the announcement, Mr Yousaf was congratulated by a number of fellow politicians.

Former SNP MP Alison Thewliss wrote, "Wonderful news, congratulations" while Fiona Hyslop said "That’s wonderful! Congratulations and love to you all".

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, also passed on his congratulations as did Monica Lennon of Scottish Labour.

First Minister John Swinney posted: "That is wonderful news. A warm welcome to Liyana and much love to you all."