Former SNP leader Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla have been congratulated from across the political spectrum after they announced the birth of a baby girl.
The arrival of Liyana Jenin Yousaf was announced on the MSP for Glasgow Pollok's social media accounts.
The former First Minister wrote: "Welcome to the world Liyana Jenin Yousaf, we are in love. Mum and baby are doing well.
"Amal is super excited at becoming a big sister, and Maya is very happy to be the head of our girl gang. We give thanks to God for blessing our family with a new addition.
"Praise be to God."
We give thanks to God for blessing our family with a new addition.
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّٰهِ pic.twitter.com/oR0NYsSXKT
The new arrival is the couple's second child together after four-year-old Amal, and Mr Yousaf is also step-father to 14-year-old Maya.
After sharing the announcement, Mr Yousaf was congratulated by a number of fellow politicians.
Former SNP MP Alison Thewliss wrote, "Wonderful news, congratulations" while Fiona Hyslop said "That’s wonderful! Congratulations and love to you all".
Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, also passed on his congratulations as did Monica Lennon of Scottish Labour.
First Minister John Swinney posted: "That is wonderful news. A warm welcome to Liyana and much love to you all."
