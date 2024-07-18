'Pioneering' Scotch whisky company Artisanal beats market expectations

The Edinburgh-based company, which floated in 2012, pointed to “positive profit improvement momentum” with a year-on-year increase in earnings before tax of about £1m. Artisanal, which owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, the world’s biggest whisky club launched in 1983 with venues in the capital, Glasgow and London, brought in sector experts Des McCagherty and Dr Alan Rutherford to conduct the valuation. Together, they boast eight decades of industry experience.

The group said that while revenue was broadly flat in H124, SMWS membership was broadly stable and year-on-year costs were reduced. “Our increasing global footprint with launches in new markets such as Taiwan, the acquisition of [US bottler] Single Cask Nation in January of this year and the development of our members’ cask sales programme enables ASC to mitigate the group’s exposure to any given market, such as China where trading continues to be challenging," it stated.

"With a larger, more diversified business, China is increasingly proportionately smaller for the group.”

Chief executive Andrew Dane added: “While trading conditions remain challenging in a few markets, we are pleased with the ongoing improvement in year-on-year profitability in H1 and remain focused on delivering the full-year consensus Ebitda expectations of £1m and ensuring sustainable profitability over time.”

He noted that Artisanal’s “proven strategy of investing in whisky stock has built an impressive inventory which will satisfy our requirements well into the next decade, as well as delivering a significant uplift in value creation”, adding: “While we have an independent expert valuation estimate of just over £100m today for the casks, the business is focused on generating maximum value creation through maturing and bottling these premium whiskies which ultimately delivers a multiple on the cask value, with estimated future retail value in bottles of almost £0.5 billion.

“Furthermore, with our cask levels now reaching an optimal level, we have reached a turning point in the cash investment requirement in the business. Historic levels of investment in whisky stocks are no longer required as we transition to purchasing on a replacement basis to satisfy future growth demands, representing a very positive inflection point for the cash profile of the group.”

Artisanal, which also owns JG Thomson in Leith, producer of small-batch Scotch whisky, gin, and rum, now has over 18,000 casks from 150 different distilleries across 20 countries which SMWS members can access both as individual bottles and whole casks. It officially opened a new £2.5m bottling, distribution, and warehouse facility in Uddingston last year.

The firm noted: “With proven e-commerce reach and a growing family of brands, ASC is building a portfolio of limited-edition and small-batch whisky and other spirits brands for a global movement of discerning consumers, delivering revenue of £23.5 in FY23, predominantly from outside the UK, with an expanding presence in the other key global whisky markets including USA, China, Europe, Japan, Australia and Taiwan.”

It described its business model as “pioneering”, serving a “substantial and growing addressable market presenting a long-term global opportunity and a strong and resilient business primed to deliver growth, adding: “With an established global presence in some 30 countries, SMWS operates a direct-to consumer model (90% of revenue) primarily through e-commerce, in addition to four member rooms in the UK.”