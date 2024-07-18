Shortly afterwards, the same vehicle then struck a female pedestrian on Princes Street, before continuing onto South Saint David Street where it crashed into another vehicle.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist, 21, killed in collision with tanker in East Lothian

Police said that a 17-year-old male was arrested on Market Street by officers following a short foot chase.

He has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date, the force added.

The female pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured.