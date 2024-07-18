The Potter Trail in Edinburgh ranked top (93.91%) followed by the Royal Air Force Museum in Cosford (80.58%) and Durham Cathedral (77.46%).

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow was the only other Scottish attraction to make the top 10, ranking in eighth position (73.01%).

The tours, which launched in 2012, allow participants to discover the Edinburgh locations that inspired characters and scenes in the Harry Potter series and visit the places where JK Rowling wrote the books.

Commenting on the report, a spokesperson from Village Hotels said: “With the summer holidays coming up, many UK families will be looking to spend quality time together – and there are so many great places to explore up and down the UK.

"We wanted to share some of the UK’s best days out, that don’t cost an arm and a leg.”