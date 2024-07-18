'Pioneering' Scotch whisky company Artisanal beats market expectations

This, combined with a book value of about £3.5m of American, other world whiskies and other spirits, the valuation represents a total cask spirit value of just over £100m, it announced in a trading update for the six months ended June 30.

For Edinburgh-based Artisanal, the SMWS forms part of its “pioneering” business model, serving a “substantial and growing addressable market presenting a long-term global opportunity and a strong and resilient business primed to deliver growth”.

The firm pointed to “positive profit improvement momentum” with a year-on-year increase in earnings before tax of about £1m for the six months although its chief executive, Andrew Dane, pointed to “challenging” conditions with revenue “broadly flat” in HI24 but SMWS membership “broadly stable”. However, he added: “We are pleased with the ongoing improvement in year-on-year profitability in H1 and remain focused on delivering the full-year consensus Ebitda expectations of £1m and ensuring sustainable profitability over time.”



A “proven strategy of investing in whisky stock has built an impressive inventory which will satisfy our requirements well into the next decade, as well as delivering a significant uplift in value creation”, he noted, adding: “While we have an independent expert valuation estimate of just over £100m today for the casks, the business is focused on generating maximum value creation through maturing and bottling these premium whiskies which ultimately delivers a multiple on the cask value, with estimated future retail value in bottles of almost £0.5 billion.

“Furthermore, with our cask levels now reaching an optimal level, we have reached a turning point in the cash investment requirement in the business. Historic levels of investment in whisky stocks are no longer required as we transition to purchasing on a replacement basis to satisfy future growth demands, representing a very positive inflection point for the cash profile of the group.”