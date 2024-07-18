A baby aged under 12 months died earlier this year after contracting whooping cough in Scotland, amid a sharp spike in cases of the illness.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures show there have been 5,270 laboratory-confirmed cases of whooping cough up to July 15.
A rapid rise in cases across the UK has seen the deaths of eight babies in England since the start of 2024.
PHS has now published the first of a new series of monthly reports, saying whooping cough cases are likely to remain high until the autumn.
Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection of the lungs and airways, with unimmunised infants more likely to develop complications.
It can be prevented with immunisation which is given to pregnant women, infants and younger children.
Among the Scottish cases, 59.8% were in people aged over 15, 20.6% were aged between 10 and 14, and 19.6% of cases where in children under 10.
In May, consultant paediatrician Sir Andrew Pollard – who is chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation – said the “biggest issue” in the spread of whooping cough infections is low vaccination rates.
PHS urged pregnant women to make sure they are immunised between weeks 16 and 32 of their pregnancies.
Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science at PHS, said: “Immunisation is the most effective way to protect against whooping cough.
“It can cause severe illness and death, particularly in young unimmunised children. Babies under one year of age are most at risk.
“Getting immunised during pregnancy is the best way to protect your baby in the first few vulnerable weeks of their life. All pregnant women are eligible for the whooping cough vaccine from week 16 of their pregnancy.
“The ideal time to get it is between weeks 16 and 32. The whooping cough vaccine is recommended every time you’re pregnant, even if you’ve had the vaccine before.
“It is also extremely important that parents ensure their babies get their whooping cough vaccine, which is given at eight, 12 and 16 weeks as part of the six-in-one vaccine.”
Further details about the baby who died have not been released on the grounds of confidentiality.
Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is spread by droplets and affects the lungs and breathing tubes.
Midwives can provide more information on vaccination for pregnant women.
