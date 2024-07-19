Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a hot topic in recent years, sparking debates about its potential to revolutionize productivity and wealth.
While AI tools like ChatGPT have transformed how we search for information and generate content, their impact on the workplace is just beginning to unfold. As Scotland aims to position itself as a leader in AI technology, the real question is: can AI bridge the productivity gap we face in Scotland?
Recent surveys paint a mixed picture of AI adoption in Scotland. Only 15.6% of Scottish businesses currently use some form of AI technology, a stark contrast to over a third in the USA.
Sector-wise, the information and communication industry leads with 59.1% usage, followed by education (24%) and scientific professions (21%).
AI's potential in education is already evident with initiatives like AI tutors from Khan Academy. These tools promise to enhance teaching and learning, despite understandable concerns over their misuse in coursework.
In Scotland, AI is primarily used to improve business operations (32%), develop new products or services (10.9%), personalize customer services (10.7%), and explore new markets (4.4%). However, a significant 42% of respondents are unsure how AI is deployed in their firms, indicating that many are still at the early stages of understanding and implementing this technology.
Looking ahead, the adoption outlook appears cautious. A substantial 72.2% of businesses do not plan to adopt AI in the next three months, with an additional 22% undecided.
This hesitation highlights a broader issue: the need for a skilled workforce capable of leveraging AI's potential.
A major challenge for Scottish firms is the skills shortage. More than half (56%) report a lack of appropriate skills, slightly better than the UK average (63%), but still significant.
Only 23% of firms have a written skills plan for their workforce, and many are not confident in applying AI in their operations. Skills gaps impact productivity, with financial, technical, and data skills in high demand.
This shortage has real-world consequences. Medium-sized firms which are the backbone of the economy suffer from reduced productivity due to a lack of key skills.
Business leaders identify investment gaps, stress levels, difficulty in attracting and retaining skilled workers, and low staff morale as additional drags on productivity.
Research highlights AI's potential to generate a windfall of up to a £119 billion for UK enterprises, suggesting it can help workers reclaim a substantial number of hours due to efficiency savings.
However, barriers to AI adoption persist. Concerns over safety, privacy, and bias (38%), the need for more time to educate teams (34%), and lack of investment (32%) are the main hurdles.
Additionally, 93% of both employees and leaders express trust issues with AI, underscoring the need for responsible AI strategies and transparent communication.
Scotland's innovation landscape shows promise but also challenges. Between 2020 and 2022, 32.4% of Scottish businesses were innovation-active, compared to 36.3% across the UK. A decline in business process innovation has been a key factor, with many firms citing no need to innovate due to market conditions.
To address these challenges, 38% of Scottish businesses plan to use mentoring or coaching, and 32% intend to adopt apprenticeships in the next year. Government policies must also evolve to support investment and upskilling, ensuring that AI's potential is fully realized.
AI holds the promise of transforming productivity in Scottish firms, but its widespread adoption is hampered by skills shortages, investment gaps, and trust issues.
As Scotland strives to become a leader in AI technology, concerted efforts from businesses, educators, and policymakers are crucial. By addressing these challenges, AI can indeed bridge the productivity gap and drive Scotland's economic growth into the future.
John Walls is head of data analysis at s1jobs.
