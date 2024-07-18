To begin the The Wave journey, which joins The Waterfall series in the Master Distiller's collection, Dr Savage selected five 1,500 litre Amontillado sherry tuns.

Pictured: The edition is limited to 1,817 bottles in tribute to the year the distillery was founded (Image: Supplied)

Each tun will be filled with whiskies from various combinations of cask types to marry together from the distillery’s 207-year-old bluestone warehouses.

The remaining whisky will be decanted into the following year’s tun, creating a common thread and a wave effect throughout the series, with the fifth and final release featuring components from the full collection.

Released this summer, Wave I: Time & Maturation is an exploration of the Bladnoch’s method for selecting casks at the "peak time in their maturation process to ensure optimal flavours in the whisky".

The first Amontillado sherry tun used to craft the spirit was filled with a combination of ex-bourbon casks from Bladnoch’s maturing stocks and married with the remaining whisky from the Waterfall 05 2024 Edition of the first Master Distiller’s Collection.

Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery, said: “We only ever select a cask when the time is right, not because it’s old or has reached a certain age.

“That right ‘time’ is determined by our deep understanding of maturation dynamics. It’s the moment of peak flavour in our warehouse environment – a climate where nothing is forced.

“The Wave is a strong example of Bladnoch’s taste-first approach to whisky making and a real demonstration of our bold Galloway spirit.

“With these single malts, we not only strive to take people on a journey into whisky making but also to provide them with a taste experience, aiming to challenge preconceptions and build understanding along the way.”

Pictured: Nick Savage, master distiller, Bladnoch Distillery (Image: Supplied)

Over the course of five years, each release in The Wave series will be accompanied by a music track which represents the whisky’s unique journey and “signifies how each cask takes notes from the other, building year on year”.

The Wave I: Time & Maturation edition is limited to 1,817 bottles in tribute to the year the distillery was founded and opens with floral pine needles, fresh cut oak on the nose and imparts notes of sweet oak and toasted coconut on the palate, with a sweet, warm finish.

The Bladnoch is one of the oldest single malt Scotch whisky producers in the world and is currently enjoying a revival led by Australian businessman David Prior, who purchased the distillery 2015.

Single malts are hand-crafted using malt from British growers and water from the River Bladnoch which flows alongside the distillery.

The first chapter in The Wave series is available to purchase exclusively in the UK and Australia and has a RRSP of £150.

