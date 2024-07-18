Glasgow is presently in the midst of a revamp which plans to transform the city into an integrated network of pedestrian and cycle routes.
The Avenues Project is dubbed “the largest project of its kind in the UK”, encompassing work across the city centre and outlying areas. Additional projects in other areas, including Byres Road, are set to have their cycle lane networks expanded as part of an 'Active Travel Strategy'.
The plans have been controversial to say the least, with Glaswegians and tourists bemoaning the current state of Sauchiehall Street, where widescale renovations are delayed and slated to be finished by the end of the year.
Business owners, who have already raised the alarm over the impact on traffic and footfall brought by the city's Low Emission Zone and the threat of late night parking charges. Some have already introduced limited business hours, closing on a Monday and Tuesday, or opening in evenings.
Today Herald columnist and editor of the Glasgow Wrap, Marissa MacWhirter, examines the proposals and argues: It's easy to hate Glasgow cycle lanes but they could save the city
Reflecting on the impact of similar projects in Liverpool she reflects: "So why is it so hard to see the forest for the trees? Eco-friendly idioms aside, the council’s framing of the project from day dot on both the Avenues and the Active Travel Strategy has been about taking something away rather than giving something back. And a lack of communication with business owners means they only see a potential drop in custom from a loss of parking, rather than a boost in sales from increased footfall."
Do you agree with the proposals? Would you like to see more cycle lanes introduced in Glasgow?
Take part in our Herald polls and have your say in the comments below.
