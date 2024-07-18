The plans have been controversial to say the least, with Glaswegians and tourists bemoaning the current state of Sauchiehall Street, where widescale renovations are delayed and slated to be finished by the end of the year.

Business owners, who have already raised the alarm over the impact on traffic and footfall brought by the city's Low Emission Zone and the threat of late night parking charges. Some have already introduced limited business hours, closing on a Monday and Tuesday, or opening in evenings.

Today Herald columnist and editor of the Glasgow Wrap, Marissa MacWhirter, examines the proposals and argues: It's easy to hate Glasgow cycle lanes but they could save the city

Reflecting on the impact of similar projects in Liverpool she reflects: "So why is it so hard to see the forest for the trees? Eco-friendly idioms aside, the council’s framing of the project from day dot on both the Avenues and the Active Travel Strategy has been about taking something away rather than giving something back. And a lack of communication with business owners means they only see a potential drop in custom from a loss of parking, rather than a boost in sales from increased footfall."

