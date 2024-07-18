The Kosmonauts, who receive residential and education support from child and youth charity Kibble, have launched their debut single ‘Screaming Out Load’.

Released on all major streaming services including iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube and Amazon Music, it has the potential to reach international audiences.

Alongside the single, the band collaborated with West College Scotland to create and record a music video which featuring dance students from the college.

Speaking of the single and video release, a young musician from the band said: “It’s crazy to think about it. We’ve been working on this for about a year now and all of our hard work is now out in the world and we’re hoping everyone will enjoy it."

The release of The Kosmonauts' debut single comes after the band followed in the footsteps of artists such as The Fall, The Skids, Orange Juice, The Buzzcocks, The Jam and The Clash by performing at legendary Paisley venue The Bungalow.

The band, who organised the gig in April, performed cover songs live to a packed audience at the award-winning independent venue, which is nestled within the heart of Paisley town centre.

Now with a debut single and music video release, The Kosmonauts hope to see their name up in lights in years to come.

Another band member added: “I’m excited and I’m also very nervous as well. It’s crazy that we’ve come so far.”

The music single came to fruition thanks to the Sounds Right project from the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative Fund through Creative Scotland.

The project provides young people with the opportunity to attend weekly workshops aimed at developing their music making skills. This included songwriting, playing instruments, singing and visits to a recording studio. In addition, young people gained an insight into a range of career opportunities available in the sector, from industry experts.

Mark Macmillan, Director of Corporate Services at Kibble, said: “There are so many talented young people at Kibble, it’s great to be able to provide them with opportunities to develop their skills, build confidence and then showcase their talent to the public.

“Earlier this year The Kosmonauts performed a live gig and now they have released their debut single across streaming services – a fantastic accolade. I’m sure there are even more great things to come from these talented individuals.”

Kibble Group supports at-risk children and young people (aged 5-26) from across the UK. Many of the young people have experienced significant trauma in their lives and Kibble offers dedicated care and support to help them move forward.

The launch of The Kosmonauts' debut single comes just over a week after the first paving stones were unveiled for Paisley's Buddie Walk of Fame - a Hollywood Boulevard-style stars in the pavement trail.

Featuring the town’s sons and daughters as voted for by the people of the Paisley, the first 10 ‘stars’ from stage, screen, music, art and sport who have been honoured include John Byrne, outside Paisley Library, High Street; Gerry Rafferty, outside The Bungalow music venue; Tom Conti, outside newly refurbished Paisley Arts Centre, on New Street; Paolo Nutini, outside Castelvecchi, his parent’s chip shop, on New Street; Phyllis Logan’s is on Causeyside Street, outside Phelps Butchers; David Tennant, on Glasgow Road near his former school, Paisley Grammar, and Gerard Butler outside The Exchange – on Old Sneddon Street – soon to be Scotland’s first purpose-built Youth Theatre.