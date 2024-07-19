But in coastal communities – including villages and towns such as Eyemouth, Fraserburgh, Kinlochbervie, Kirkcudbright, Lochinver, Oban, Portree, Stonehaven, Troon, Ullapool and Wick – that rose to 67%.

The research – which also found 86% believe the way Scotland’s fish populations are managed is important for the resilience and viability of coastal communities – was commissioned by the Our Seas Coalition and released as it launched a new multi-media exhibition aimed at showcasing the voices of people from coastal communities.

The Coastal Testimonies exhibition, which is launching in Eyemouth in the Borders before touring Scotland in the coming months, saw more than 60 people discuss their hopes for the future of the seas around Scotland.

Read More:

Those who provided testimonies and who were photographed included commercial fishermen, sea anglers, politicians, naturalists, scientists, community groups, artists, and those with recreational interests in the sea – with each person speaking directly about their own connection to the water.

Ian McWhinney, a fisherman from Badachro in Wester Ross, spoke about whether any of his children will be able to follow him into the industry, saying: “In my lifetime, I have seen all sorts of inshore fisheries collapse.

“So unless we do something about it very soon, I find it very difficult that they’ll have a future in the fishing industry here because there won’t be a fishing industry left.”

Mariel ten Doeschate, a cetacean scientist from Inverness, told the project: “The future of our seas depend on how we act in the next couple of years, the decisions we’re going to make, and if we’re going to listen to the evidence and take the precautionary approach.

“I think that’s what’s going to make or break the difference really.”

Hayley Wolcott, co-ordinator of the Our Seas Coalition, which brings together more than 140 coastal businesses, community groups, fishermen’s associations and environmental organisations, said the project had been set up to “promote a better understanding of inshore environmental and fisheries issues” by using personal accounts to “inspire greater dialogue and action within communities”.

Ms Wolcott added: “The testimonies speak for themselves. It is moving to read the deep respect and understanding that people have for their seas.

“Our surveys suggest that concern about the condition of our ocean is actually already highest in coastal communities, because they are closest to the many issues facing our marine environment.

“However, coastal communities are often marginalised in decision-making. It is so important that decision-makers listen to the people living close to the sea, people in communities who see changes through the generations and want to see better political decisions.

“This project is all about empowering people within their communities to speak up, share their first-hand experiences and talk with each other about how to safeguard the precious interconnections between people and the life in our sea.

“We all rely upon the sea, but we have a duty to look after what provides for us.”