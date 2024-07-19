The BBC has also been effected with children’s channel CBBC offline, although the rest of their channels are still working at present.

Airports have also been grounding flights and overnight, Microsoft confirmed it as investigating an issue with their services and apps. The tech giant’s service health website is warning of ‘service degradation’.

Cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt also reported seeing issues at global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, with Australian telecoms firm Telstra posting to X, formerly Twitter, that the worldwide outage was “because of a global issue affecting both Microsoft and CrowdStrike”.

What is happening?

It’s unclear exactly what is causing it but services around the world have been grounded by an issue largely effecting Microsoft.

The cause of it is also currently unknown but it appears to be mainly linked to Microsoft PC operating systems.

Australia has been massively affected by the issues with a lot of broadcasters unable to go on air while supermarkets across the country are also out of action.

In Delhi, India, the airport has been writing updates for flight times and gates by hand.

What in Scotland is effected?

Only one of Scotland’s major airports is heavily affected currently. Edinburgh Airport is having problems and they have warned of long waiting times.

Airlines such as Ryanair are having problems too and travellers are being urged to arrive at any airport even earlier than they normally would in case of delays.

Glasgow Airport have said the only issues there are with a small number of airlines moving to manual check ins and some shops are only accepting cash payments.

A statement said: “We are largely unaffected by the current global IT issues. At present a small number of airlines have moved to manual check-in and some retailers are only accepting cash payments.”

Aberdeen Airport is the same.

Sky News, Sky Sports News and CBBC have all been offline this morning too for anyone who is hoping to watch them, although their other channels currently remain online and CBBC can be watched on the iPlayer.

It's better news on the trains though, with ScotRail remaining unaffected.

They said: "ScotRail is currently unaffected by the IT issues affecting other train operators. Train services are operating normally, and we are working with industry partners to understand the cause and undertake further checks to all our systems."

Football clubs in Scotland such as Celtic, Hibs and Hearts have also been hit by the issues, mainly around their ticketing systems.

When are things likely to be back online?

There is no confirmation on when things are expected to get back to normal at present.