Sky News has been off air this morning, and world banks, GP Surgeries, supermarkets, and other major institutions have also reported disruption to their services.

Edinburgh Airport said the IT outage is causing longer waiting times, while Glasgow Airport representatives said they were largely unaffected.

Now, the Scottish Liber Democrats have called on the UK government to hold an emergency COBRA meeting to coordinate an urgent response

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

“The government must call an urgent COBRA meeting to address the chaos being caused by these IT outages across the country.

“The public needs to be reassured that the disruption to their travel or their desperately needed GP appointments will be minimised.

“Getting critical infrastructure up and running again must be priority number one. The National Cyber Security Centre should also be working with small businesses and other organisations to help them deal with the outage.”

“This once again lays bare the need to improve our digital infrastructure and truly modernise our economy in order to prevent the incidents from happening again.”