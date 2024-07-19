An exhibition of work from renowned American artist Keith Haring is on show at the Modern Institute in Glasgow.
The celebrated artist died in 1990 from AIDS-related complications and much of his later work did include themes surrounding the virus as well as other political and societal issues such as anti-apartheid and LGBT.
He has often been viewed as an outsider in the art world with suggestions he is only a graffiti artist but this exhibition is framing him in the way many believe he should be.
He did rise to prominence through pop art in the New York subways and the exhibition is focused on that.
The exhibition has been running since June 6 and will continue until September 5 at the The Modern Institute’s Brick Space.
Read More:
- If you think Bohemian Rhapsody is everywhere again, you’re not going crazy
-
Review: 'It's a sensory overload' - Beyond Van Gogh has the wow factor
-
Summer's big exhibition is an evocative blockbuster of a lost era
That is based at Aird’s Lane, which is just off Bridgegate and Stockwell Street in the city.
The historical exhibition highlights his interests in language and connection to counterculture. It includes both studio pieces as well as subway drawings done in New York and a section of his ‘Untitled’ mural from 1984.
That mural was 100-metres long and ran parallel to Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive, on Manhattan’s East Side.
The exhibition is free for visitors to attend and discover the work of Haring.
Glasgow International have described it by saying: “This exhibition works against ahistorical framings of his practice that have consistently sought to reduce him to an outsider or graffiti artist, instead exploring his engagement with semiotics and language, and his unique ability to communicate ideas which weren’t represented in mainstream media.”
It is being based at the Bricks Space to allow it to feel more authentic and recapture the spirit of his work.
Where is it
The exhibition is taking place at the Modern Institute’s Brick Space at 1 Aird’s Lane, Glasgow.
Entry fee
You won’t have to pay any money to attend the show.
When is it on?
The exhibition started on June 6 and will run until September 5.
From Monday to Friday it is available to visit from 11am to 6pm and on Saturday’s it is open from 12pm to 5pm.
For more details, visit the Modern Institute's website.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here