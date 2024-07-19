He has often been viewed as an outsider in the art world with suggestions he is only a graffiti artist but this exhibition is framing him in the way many believe he should be.

He did rise to prominence through pop art in the New York subways and the exhibition is focused on that.

The exhibition has been running since June 6 and will continue until September 5

That is based at Aird’s Lane, which is just off Bridgegate and Stockwell Street in the city.

The historical exhibition highlights his interests in language and connection to counterculture. It includes both studio pieces as well as subway drawings done in New York and a section of his ‘Untitled’ mural from 1984.

That mural was 100-metres long and ran parallel to Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive, on Manhattan’s East Side.

The exhibition is free for visitors to attend and discover the work of Haring.

Glasgow International have described it by saying: “This exhibition works against ahistorical framings of his practice that have consistently sought to reduce him to an outsider or graffiti artist, instead exploring his engagement with semiotics and language, and his unique ability to communicate ideas which weren’t represented in mainstream media.”

It is being based at the Bricks Space to allow it to feel more authentic and recapture the spirit of his work.

Where is it

at 1 Aird's Lane, Glasgow.

Entry fee

You won’t have to pay any money to attend the show.

When is it on?

The exhibition started on June 6 and will run until September 5.

From Monday to Friday it is available to visit from 11am to 6pm and on Saturday’s it is open from 12pm to 5pm.

For more details, visit the Modern Institute's website.