"Because all of our guests are going to the golf, they leave here at 8am and they’re not back in the building until about 9pm at night," deputy general manager Jennifer Williamson said. "It’s really strange because we’re so busy and we’re absolutely full, but then during the day there is no one around because they are all at the golf.

“There has been a massive uplift among all the hotels in terms of demand in the city that is directly because of The Open in Troon. I think now because the rail link is so good between here and Troon that a lot of people have chosen to stay here because there is such limited accommodation availability in Ayrshire.”

Ms Williamson, who is originally from Troon and began her career working at the town's hotels from the age of 14, said room rates at AC Hotel are up by approximately 20% this week compared to the norm with the hotel at full occupancy.

“One thing that has also helped us massively is we are part of the Marriott brand, and that is recognised by Americans, so I think that has put us in good stead in terms of getting into that market," she said.

While Glasgow also experienced an overspill of hotel demand from last month's Taylor Swift concerts in Edinburgh, Ms Williamson said The Open golf tournament is having a bigger financial impact.

“A lot of the people who went to Taylor Swift were pretty local, whereas this is so international," she said. "Taylor Swift toured the whole world, so everyone could have had the chance to see her in their city, whereas something like this doesn’t come around every year and it attracts more of an international audience.

Jennifer Williamson (Image: Contributed)

“Also as well I think it’s the age demographic. Taylor Swift is families or children or young adults, whereas the golfers are all retired and have a bit of money - they come on these big trips and have got the money to spend on it."

She added: “My sister still lives in Troon and she rented her house out and booked three weeks in the Canary Islands, and I thought ‘good for you’, and I think a lot of people in Troon have done that as well.

"I don’t know how I would feel about a stranger in my house but Airbnb seems to be al the rage anyway. Certainly during the Open a lot of people have done private accommodation but I think a lot of people like the comfort and safety of a hotel, especially a hotel that has got a brand that they recognise above it.”

Retail sales drop as weather and election blamed for worse than expected fall

(Image: Archive)

Retail sales fell more than expected in June due to poor weather and 'election uncertainty' the Office for National Statistics said.

New data showed that retail sales volumes shrank by 1.2% in June, which is twice the rate that economists had forecast. It was a drop from May’s 2.9% growth, the ONS said.

Read the full story here.

New Scotch whisky distillery sees 'intense interest' in limited-edition release

Angus MacMillan, founder of Benbecula Distillery (Image: Benbecula Distillery)

Benbecula Distillery in the Outer Hebrides, which describes itself as “Scotland’s newest independent whisky distillery”, is celebrating its opening with a limited-edition release of its inaugural single malt spirit.

The Scotch whisky distillery, which started production last month, is using a revived 130-year-old recipe and what it calls “a unique malting technique”.

It said: "Interest from whisky enthusiasts is expected to be intense when the sale of [the] first 150 filled casks goes live on Monday August 5."

Read the full story here.