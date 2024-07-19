Double time for hours worked on public holidays along with time and a half for overtime is also part of the deal which runs until the end of 2024 and is backdate to January 1.

A further 140 workers employed by Glasgow Airport Limited are also benefiting from the increase on basic salary rate.

A similar rise in the shift allowance has been agreed while there will also be a one-off payment of £500 for staff. It’s worth up to 8.5% for some workers and will also run from January 1 to the end of the year.

It’s a deal which Unite general secretary Sharon Graham believes it s a huge success and continues their recent work in getting deals sorted for their members.

She said: “Unite’s campaign to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for Scottish airport workers is a runaway success. We have delivered through negotiations another two good deals for 190 Falck and Glasgow Airport Limited workers. The message to all airport workers is clear - join Unite.”

The deal is part of Unite’s recent campaign to increase standards across Scottish airports called ‘Runway To Success’.

It includes a 12.8% deal for Aberdeen and Glasgow ICTS workers, 12% increase for Edinburgh Airport services workers as well as deals for others at all three of those.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland, said: “The pay settlements accepted by our Falck fire services and Glasgow Airport Limited memberships are good deals. Overall Glasgow Airport is a major success story for Unite in terms of delivering and winning for our members.”