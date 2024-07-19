A pay deal for workers at Glasgow Airport has been secured with a basic wage increase of 4.5%.
Unite have confirmed the deal with around 50 Falck firefighters, who perform fire safety functions at the airport, will get the wage rise and there is a similar rise in the shift allowance.
Double time for hours worked on public holidays along with time and a half for overtime is also part of the deal which runs until the end of 2024 and is backdate to January 1.
A further 140 workers employed by Glasgow Airport Limited are also benefiting from the increase on basic salary rate.
Read More:
- Holidaymakers face misery with strikes ‘inevitable’ at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports
-
Union leaders warn of 'rubbish piling up in streets' after strike vote
-
Council workers consider strike action as union unhappy with pay offer
A similar rise in the shift allowance has been agreed while there will also be a one-off payment of £500 for staff. It’s worth up to 8.5% for some workers and will also run from January 1 to the end of the year.
It’s a deal which Unite general secretary Sharon Graham believes it s a huge success and continues their recent work in getting deals sorted for their members.
She said: “Unite’s campaign to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for Scottish airport workers is a runaway success. We have delivered through negotiations another two good deals for 190 Falck and Glasgow Airport Limited workers. The message to all airport workers is clear - join Unite.”
The deal is part of Unite’s recent campaign to increase standards across Scottish airports called ‘Runway To Success’.
It includes a 12.8% deal for Aberdeen and Glasgow ICTS workers, 12% increase for Edinburgh Airport services workers as well as deals for others at all three of those.
Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland, said: “The pay settlements accepted by our Falck fire services and Glasgow Airport Limited memberships are good deals. Overall Glasgow Airport is a major success story for Unite in terms of delivering and winning for our members.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here