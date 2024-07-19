More than 50,000 people used the train to travel to the Open between Wedensday’s final day of practice and Thursday’s opening day of the competition on the Ayrshire coast.

With an attendance of 57,900 expected at Murrayfield, trains are expected to be busy while the Glasgow Pride match is also taking place on Saturday.

ScotRail is issuing advice to customers that trains will be busier while there is still a temporary timetable in place. It means there could be some chaos and busy trains across the country and they have made a series of changes to other services to ensure the busy routes are better covered.

On Saturday, services between Glasgow and Alloa and Glasgow and Newton have been moved to hourly instead of half hourly, while it is a replacement bus for most of the day between Edinburgh and North Berwick.

There are similar issues on Sunday with the service between Glasgow and Cumbernauld withdrawn completely. A replacement bus service is in place between Wemyss Bay and Whinhill, while Glasgow to Lanark and Edinburgh to North Berwick goes to one service every two hours and Edinburgh to Tweedbank changes to one every three hours.

The rail company are urging travellers to use the app to make sure trains are running as planned and have also been told to buy tickets online instead of at the station to save time.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “With a temporary timetable currently in operation and two major sporting events taking place this weekend, it is important we advise our customers of what to expect, and to plan ahead for their journey.

“Additional services will be available for The Open Championship in Troon, and we anticipate services for Edinburgh to be busier than usual before and after the football at Murrayfield.

“Customers should allow extra time for travel and check their journey on our mobile app the day before travel.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to customers who have their journey impacted by service alterations. We know how frustrating this can be and thank them for their patience.”