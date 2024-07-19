READ MORE: Can Scottish tourism industry learn from Portugal

The company has extended its opening hours to accommodate the anticipated rise in footfall, and will trade from 7am until 11pm this weekend to offer guests breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with new specials and an expanded food and drink menu introduced for the occasion.

Ami Kerr, general manager at Lido Troon, said: "During The Open we are thrilled to extend our hours and offer a warm welcome to visitors from around the world.

“Lido will be open early every day for those looking to enjoy a spot of breakfast ahead of a day of golf rounds, and we’ll be serving everything from full Scottish breakfasts, to pancakes and French toast, fresh juices, smoothies and coffees.

"For other courses, we've dedicated ourselves to enhancing our expertise in premium seafood dishes such as lobster and langoustines, as well as steaks, Italian inspired dishes, and a carefully curated drinks menu which will complement our dishes.

READ MORE: Industry veterans acquire stakes in Scottish food brands

“The excitement among our teams is palpable as we prepare to showcase not only what our country offers but also our business's commitment to excellence during this prestigious event.

"Our goal is to provide an unforgettable experience that highlights the richness of Scottish cuisine and hospitality."