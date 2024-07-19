With a wide new board walk, access is now far easier. A hi-level rope walkway adds an exciting new dimension to walking through the pinewood, while the innovative discovery hubs give the trail a massive lift.

David Hayes, founder of Landmark, said: "The 150m long red squirrel aerial trail should appeal to everyone. Unique in Britain, it twists and turns through the trees, suspended high above the ground.

"The seven discovery hubs with their immersive displays tell the fascinating story, of how over the last 2,000 years many of the animals and birds of this ancient forest were wiped out and have only recently made a sensational come back."

This resurgence has been due largely to the efforts of one man, Roy Dennis. He is well-known for having played a key role in the return of the osprey, white-tailed eagle, red kite and for helping the red squirrel spread across the Highlands.

After visiting Landmark Forest Adventure Park recently Roy said: "I was seriously impressed by what has been achieved there and the light and entertaining approach that has been taken. The cartoons are particularly engaging and will appeal to all ages.

"The displays are exceptionally interesting. They give a harrowing account of two centuries of carnage when bounties were paid on white-tailed eagles talons, ospreys were shot to be stuffed and egg collectors hastened the demise of the rarest birds."

The wide all-weather trails have also enabled Landmark to develop a "spectacular" winter light show.

Ross Coulter, Landmark’s General Manager, said: "With the new hi-level red squirrel trail we expect that the light show will be even more spectacular in 2024/25 and become a significant draw for the North of Scotland.’