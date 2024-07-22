He would like Scotch whisky to be taxed at the same rate in the UK as other alcoholic drinks and argues the industry would be boosted by free-trade agreements with markets such as India.

What is your business called?

I lead the Scotch whisky business of Suntory Global Spirits, among other things!

Where is it based?

Our Scotch business is based in Glasgow we have operations across Scotland. We have the Bowmore and Laphroaig distilleries on Islay, Auchentoshan near Glasgow, then Ardmore and Glen Garioch up near Aberdeen, as well as various warehousing operations and corporate offices in other locations.

What does it produce/do?

We distil, mature and bottle single malt and blended Scotch whiskies. Our single malts are Laphroaig, Bowmore, Auchentoshan, The Ardmore and Glen Garioch, and we also produce the well-loved Teacher’s and the recently launched Ardray blended Scotch whisky.

To whom does it sell?

Our Scotch brands are sold all around the world and we’re proud to have brands that are renowned for their quality and heritage. Our home market in the UK is an important market for us, but we also have strong demand across Europe, the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, China, South East Asia and travel retail.

What is its turnover?

Suntory Global Spirits is one of the world’s leading premium spirits companies, with annual global sales of approximately $5.5 billion as a total business. Within the Scotch category specifically, we are the fifth largest player in the industry.

How many employees?

We employ roughly 400 people in Scotland, covering all elements of what we call the ‘seed-to-sip’ process.

Why did you take the plunge?

I started my career in whisky over 30 years ago and remained connected with it over the years. So when the opportunity came along to lead this business, with so many iconic brands like Laphroaig, Bowmore and Teacher’s, I couldn’t say no. I also appreciated Suntory’s ambition to grow the business for the long term and do it the right way, with a strong focus on sustainability, so it was the perfect fit. Over two years on, I have no regrets.

What were you doing before?

I was responsible for global marketing with Carlsberg Group, based in Copenhagen, Denmark. I spent 10 years in the beer industry and before that started my career in spirits, living in London and New York.

What do you least enjoy?

Delayed flights... I travel a lot and I’m incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to visit some fabulous places and experience different cultures, however, delays that lengthen time away from the family can fatigue me a little.

What are your ambitions for the firm?

Scotch whisky is a massive success story for Scotland and we want to be helping to lead its continued growth. It embodies the very best of Scotland; each bottle sold around the world is an invitation to visit and experience the country it was crafted in. I don’t always think the value of the industry is fully understood, whether for the international sales it generates, or the employment and in-bound tourism it creates. We’ll be part of getting that message across.

What single thing would most help?

We need free trade with other countries and an even playing field on taxes. Free trade agreements with markets like India would be very beneficial, and we believe all alcohol - beer, wine and spirits - should be taxed the same way. Currently that is not the case and spirits are greatly disadvantaged.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned?

You need a great team and success is driven by your combined strength. No one person has all the skills or all the answers, but across the team you can achieve a lot. I am lucky to have that with my team.

Where do you find yourself most at ease?

When I get outside. Whether walking or on my mountain bike, getting outside really helps me relax. I might not be thinking that when tackling off-road uphill paths but usually getting to the top is worth it. Even if I am having to catch my breath!

If you weren’t in your current role, what job would you most fancy?

I would still be in this industry doing something. Ultimately the whisky business is a people business, it allows me to work with warm, sociable people. I also frequently get time to spend time in markets with the people who drink our whiskies, and I hear directly from them how much they love what we make and their personal stories about the brands and visits to our distilleries. That’s part of what makes this industry special and makes me happy to do my bit to help it succeed.

What phrase or quotation has inspired you the most?

We have a lovely Japanese phrase that we use all the time, “Yatte Minahare”, which roughly translates as never giving up and acting with a pioneering spirit to achieve your goals. I find it personally inspiring and see it in the actions of many colleagues too.

What is the best book you have ever read? Why is it the best?

I don’t read many business books but Trusted Advisor by David Maister had a big impact on me. It highlights the importance of building trust and how multiple elements combine to do so. I’ve recommended it and given copies to people, as I think it has relevancy for people in many areas of business.

What has been your most challenging moment in life or business?

I’ve been part of two start-up businesses and they were challenging at times. Rewarding too but when everything is down to you and your business partners, you learn quickly how to be very resourceful and get over the challenges. It was very good experience that has helped me since.

What do you now know that you wish you had known when starting out in your career?

To “go for it”. I think early on in your career it is natural to be more cautious. I learned in time to be much more bold and to accept that sometimes things work and sometimes not. It is ok to make mistakes and learn.