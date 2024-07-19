Two men have been convicted of the rape and murder of a 24-year-old man in Fife that happened in November 2021.
Dylan Brister, aged 27, and Cameron Allan, aged 20, were found guilty on Friday following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
They will be sentenced on a later date.
The body of Calum Simpson was found within a property on Herriot Crescent in Methil on November 3, 2021.
He had been drugged and subjected to a serious sexual assault. Enquiries were carried out and the two men were arrested and charged in connection with the assault and his death.
Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Calum’s family and friends and I hope that the conviction brings them some kind of closure.
“This was a particularly horrific and sickening attack on a young man who died after being drugged and sexually attacked. Both men will now face the consequences of their actions.
“I would like to thank officers who carried out enquiries as this was a complex and harrowing investigation.
“Violence has no place in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for such crimes to justice.”
