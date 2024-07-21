Based in Glasgow with a presence in Bristol, Axis worked on large, well-known projects in the TV, film, and videogames industries.

The company, which employed a total of 166 people, had been developing animations in Scotland since 2000 and by 2008 had grown to become Scotland’s largest animation studio. It also employed diverse and imaginative artists around the world to develop content that married art and technology, and won numerous awards including one from the Royal Television Society and an Emmy.

Scotch whisky distillery sees 'intense interest' in limited release

(Image: Benbecula Distillery)

Benbecula Distillery in the Outer Hebrides, which describes itself as “Scotland’s newest independent whisky distillery”, is celebrating its opening with a limited-edition release of its inaugural single malt spirit.

The Scotch whisky distillery, which started production last month, is using a revived 130-year-old recipe and what it calls “a unique malting technique”.

It said: "Interest from whisky enthusiasts is expected to be intense when the sale of [the] first 150 filled casks goes live on Monday August 5."

Founder and owner Angus MacMillan said: “Since we announced the start of production, we’ve had calls and emails from around the world inquiring about buying our whisky, as well as people arriving at the distillery to ask about it."

Scottish law firm Thorntons announces raft of new promotions

(Image: Chris Scott)

Legal firm Thorntons has announced 22 new promotions across its Scottish operations as it continues to expand with two new office openings in the past year.

The promotions include 10 new senior solicitors along as well as legal director and associate appointments. The Dundee-based firm now employs more than 500 people across its 14 offices, including 70 partners.

