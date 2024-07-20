From March to September only, the authorities at Loch Lomond National Nature Reserve let up to 12 people spend the night on the wild-flower-covered island on Loch Lomond.

Joining Inchcailloch on the list are the likes of Smugglers Cove in Snowdonia, Bush Farm in Cornwall, Lost Norfolk Brickyard in Norfolk and Badrallach in the Highlands.

It comes as Blacks say it is clear that the hobby is gaining popularity - with searches for ‘wild camping’ increasing by 76% since the start of the year.

Calum Jones, outdoor enthusiast and author at Blacks commented: "Wild camping is all about getting back to nature, usually in peaceful, remote countryside away from any habitation. However, a lot of planning can be required.

“Whether you’re not sure about the rules, want a little extra security, or simply can’t bear the thought of camping without the loo, there are plenty of camping experiences around the country that still feel almost like wild camping. Many of them are also a great place to start off if you want to wild camp in future but fancy testing things out first.”