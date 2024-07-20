Emergency crews were mobilised to deal with an incident involving an aircraft at Glasgow Airport.

Fire crews meet the Icelandair flight on the tarmac shortly after its arrival from Reykjavik after the alarm was raised at around 1.30pm on Friday.

There were no reported casualties.

The nature of the incident remains unclear. 

A spokesperson for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 1.32pm on Friday, 19 July, to reports of an incident involving an aircraft at Glasgow Airport. 

"Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene to assist partners. There were no reported casualties."

The Herald has contacted Icelandair for comment.