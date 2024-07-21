Mr Lammy has said there would be no “blanket ban” on arms sales between the UK and Israel, highlighting the Middle Eastern country is “surrounded by people who would see its annihilation”.

However he told the Commons he would consider any issues linked to offensive weapons being used in Gaza.

SNP MP Brendan O’Hara said he was “relieved” at the decision this week to reinstate funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine.

His letter to the Foreign Secretary said: “This, however, is a bare minimum of the urgent action which you must take to protect innocent civilians in Gaza.

“The required decision which you must make cannot merely be to mitigate the impacts of Israel’s bombardment and collective punishment but must end the IDF’s ability to commit war crimes with impunity.

“In order to do so, there is one particular move which you must now make. You must suspend the arms licences to Israel immediately.”

Mr O’Hara said there have been nine months of reviews into Israel’s compliance with international law and there is no need to wait for another one.

The Foreign Secretary set out his thoughts on the issue on Friday, after a Labour MP tabled an amendment calling for the immediate suspension of export licences for arms transfers to Israel.

Mr Lammy said: “This is one of the toughest neighbourhoods in the world and Israel is a country surrounded by people who would see its annihilation.

“It is being attacked by the Houthis, missiles are being fired from Hezbollah, notwithstanding the desire for Hamas to wipe Israel off the map.

“For those reasons it would not be right to have a blanket ban between our country and Israel.

“What is right is for me to consider the issues in relation to offensive weapons in Gaza in the normal way following the quasi-judicial process that I’ve outlined.”