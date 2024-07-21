Emergency services attended and a 72-year-old woman, the driver of the Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man, the driver of the Corsa, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as serious but stable.

No one else was injured. The road was closed and re-opened around 1.30am on Sunday.

Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.



“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch. Likewise, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2805 of Saturday, 20 July, 2024.

