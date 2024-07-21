She added that free breakfast clubs, additional nursery places and a rise in minimum wage would improve people's living standards.

However, she would not commit to removing the benefit limit currently arguing "unfunded commitments" crash the economy and that "ends up costing the most vulnerable in society even more".

The benefits cap, announced by George Osborne when he was Chancellor a decade go, limits Universal Credit and child tax credits to the first two children. The SNP have opposed the policy since it was introduced and last week repeated calls for it to be axed.

When it was put to her that removing the limit would lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty, Ms Reeves said: "It costs more than £3 billion a year. And we were really clear during the election that we were not going to make spending commitments without being able to say where the money was going to come from.

"If I said to you now: 'We're going to make those changes this year or next year or the year after'; you would rightly say: 'Where's the money gonna come from from that?'

"If we're not able to say where the money is going to come from, we can't promise to do it. And that's true when it comes to the two child limit, and anything else."

She added that Labour's policies would still help the poorest in society: "If you ask: are we gonna lift kids out of poverty? Absolutely, we are. I look at the some of the things that we've committed to do and that we will do.

"A free breakfast club for all primary schools so that all children get a good breakfast in the morning, and to help their mums and dads be able to take more hours at work, or to get a job. The creation of 3,000 additional nurseries with 100,000 places to help again working parents be able to work to provide for their families.

"The New Deal for Working People to turn the minimum wage into a real living wage, banning the exploitative zero hour contracts. These are all things that have a material impact on child poverty.

"Previous Labour governments have lifted kids out of poverty. It is what is in our DNA. We will do that."

She said that promising to spend without funding it would crash the economy: "I'm not willing to make unfunded commitments because what happens when you make unfunded commitments, whether they are around tax or spending, is the economy crashes.

"And that financial market turbulence ends up costing the most vulnerable in society even more through higher mortgages and higher rents."

Labour is under pressure from some of its MPs and from many trade unions to lift the two child benefit cap. Appearing on a panel on the same BBC show MP Zarah Sultana urged the government to remove the cap immediately. She pointed to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar backing the lifting of the cap.

"I'd like the party to also adopt scrapping the two child benefit cap. This is something that Gordon Brown was called for. This is something that Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour have policy for. Therefore, Scottish MSPs are mandated to vote to scrap that," Ms Sultana said.

In the same interview, Ms Reeves was also asked about reports that public sector workers in England and Wales would be given above inflation pay risses.

Reports which first appeared in The Times suggest independent pay review bodies have recommended the 5.5% rise for teachers and around 1.3 million NHS staff.

Pressed on the issue, the Chancellor said she values public service workers and "people won't have long to wait for a decision".

"There is a cost to not settling, a cost of further industrial action, and a cost in terms of the challenge we face recruiting," she told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, stressing her spending rules were "non-negotiable".

"We will do it in a proper way and make sure the sums add up."

She also accused the previous Conservative government for leaving the new Labour administration with the worst fiscal inheritance since the Second World War.

But former chancellor Jeremy Hunt told Ms Kuenssberg this was "absolute nonsense" and designed to lay the groundwork for tax rises.

He said: "I was looking until a couple of weeks ago at the same numbers that Rachel Reeves is now looking at.

"It's very clear that if you are prepared to show restraint on public sector pay, as we did last year, if you're prepared to be ambitious on public sector productivity, as I was in the budget, and you're prepared to do welfare reform, which was glaringly absent from the King's Speech - if you do those three things it's perfectly possible to balance the books in a way that means taxes don't have to rise.

"Now I think it's very clear from what we've seen in the first two weeks of this Labour Government that they're not prepared to take those difficult decisions."

Mr Hunt also denied having "run away" from making decisions on public sector pay, saying: "You can criticise me for many things, but not taking tough and difficult decisions is one thing I don't think people would level at me."